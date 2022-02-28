Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Leather Mini Dress During Off-White Fashion Show in Paris
Rihanna is continuing to slay her maternity fashion looks.
On Monday, the 34-year-old singer attended the Off-White Fall 2022 fashion show in Paris with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The couple, who is expecting their first baby together, both dressed chic for the star-studded event.
The "Love on the Brain" artist put her baby bump on display in a peach-colored leather mini dress paired with a matching shearling coat.
She accessorized the look with knee-high strappy heels, a small purse and plenty of layered chain necklaces. Her rapper boyfriend opted for an all-black leather ensemble.
Rihanna's look follows a series of iconic maternity looks this week.
On Friday, the Fenty mogul was photographed rocking a sparkly, sheer black dress with an oval-shaped cutout just above her baby bump. Her edgy look also featured the lavish, purple fur coat seen earlier in the day at the Gucci show, as well as strap-up jeweled sandals and a cross necklace that perfectly rested on her belly button.
Since first debuting her baby bump in January, the singer hasn't been afraid to show it off.
Earlier this month, Rihanna wore a chic, hooded black lace-up top that revealed her chest and stomach. She paired the look with black low-rise pants, a cropped bomber jacket, and stilettos. Rihanna accessorized her outfit with several Jacquie Aiche gold body chains and a pair of black sunglasses.
While recently chatting with PEOPLE at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles, she explained that "it's fun" but also "a challenge" to style herself while pregnant.
Adding, "I like it. I'm enjoying it. I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy. If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"