Pregnant Rihanna Cradles Her Baby Bump in Sweet Photo Taken During Super Bowl 2023

Rihanna is currently pregnant and expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, with whom she already shares a 9-month-old son

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 13, 2023 08:52 AM

Rihanna is happily bumping along!

Shortly after the music superstar, 34, performed during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday evening, her manicurist, Kimmie Kyees, shared a video montage on Instagram that featured behind-the-scenes images and clips of Rihanna's style preparations.

In one image, Rihanna is seen dressed in her red form-fitting attire from the performance while cradling her growing baby bump.

Other videos and photos show Rihanna onstage, as well as Kyees picking out vibrant red CND nail polish for the "We Found Love" singer's set.

"@cndworld #cndpartner #cndshellac devil red ..... Rihanna was amazing..." Kyees captioned her post, which is set to the JAY-Z tune "Run This Town" (which features Rihanna and Kanye West). "Congrats Mama oxoxox," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

@cndworld #cndpartner #cndshellac devil red ..... Rihanna was amazing... Also congrats Mama oxoxox
Kimmie Kyees Instagram

Rihanna became the first pregnant woman to headline the prestigious musical event Sunday after she revealed her baby bump at the outset of her performance in Phoenix, Arizona by rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau — down to reveal her belly.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Mike Coppola/Getty

A representative for the singer later confirmed to PEOPLE that she is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky. The pair welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2022.

Rocky, 34, was seen excitedly supporting Rihanna on the sidelines during the halftime show, filming her set and dancing along.

Barbadian singer Rihanna performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Rihanna's performance during the Apple Music Halftime Show featured a career-spanning setlist and marked what was her first public performance since 2018.

The singer ran through an incredible set that began with "B--- Better Have My Money," "Where Have You Been?" "Only Girl in the World," "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," "Work," "Wild Thoughts," "Pour It Up," "All of the Lights," "Run This Town" and "Umbrella," before ending with a crowd-rising rendition of her hit song, "Diamonds."

RELATED VIDEO: Rihanna Performs Her Greatest Hits on Aerial Platforms During the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna's custom Loewe flight-inspired look was "designed to build volume in step with the dynamic scenography of the show," according to the brand.

Loewe Creative director Jonathan Anderson crafted a jersey catsuit that formed the foundation of her look, worn under a sculpted leather corset and completed with a layered flight suit made of cotton canvas. Rihanna also wore two custom Alaïa coats designed by the label's Creative Director Pieter Mullier for the career-defining performance.

"I'm so excited to have been part of this unforgettable moment," Anderson shared in a statement. "Rihanna is a true icon, and working with her to bring these stage looks to life feels like a wild, wonderful dream."

Related Articles
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Rihanna Performs Her Greatest Hits on Aerial Platforms During the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
All About Rihanna's Fiery Pregnancy Reveal Outfit During the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
All About Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Baby Boy
Rihanna performs on stage during the Super Bowl Half Time show
Every Photo from Rihanna's Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Pregnant Rihanna Hinted She Was 'Bringing Someone' Before Revealing Baby Bump at Super Bowl Halftime
https://twitter.com/Rap/status/1624937097093062661/photo/1 RapTV @Rap Rick Ross and ASAP Rocky at the SuperBowl 👀‼️
A$AP Rocky Supports Pregnant Rihanna During Her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Rihanna Is Pregnant with Second Baby, Reveals Bump During Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show
https://www.instagram.com/p/ColUDwJLFFT/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D caradelevingne Verified #teamrihanna 2h
Cara Delevingne Supports Pregnant Rihanna at Super Bowl in Savage x Fenty T-Shirt: #TeamRihanna 
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cole4M3gXfB/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D mdollas11 Verified SUPERBOWL2023!!! 🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧 Love you forevaaaa sis @badgalriri 1h
See Pregnant Rihanna Celebrate Triumphant Super Bowl Halftime Performance Backstage with Friends
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Rihanna poses on stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jordin Sparks attends MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Jordin Sparks Says Rihanna Performing at 2023 Super Bowl After Welcoming Her Baby Is a 'Big Deal'
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Pregnant Rihanna Debuted a Brand New Fenty Launch at the Super Bowl — and It's the Perfect Red Lip Product
Rihanna speaks during a press conference for the Apple Music Super Bowl 57 halftime show at the Phoenix Convention Center on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Rihanna Is 'So Focused' on Super Bowl Halftime Show That She 'Forgot' Her Birthday and Valentine's Day
Rihanna: Life In pictures
Rihanna 'Focused' and 'Rehearsing' for Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'She Can't Wait to Kill It'
rihanna and son
Rihanna Admits Work-Life Balance Is 'Almost Impossible' as a New Mom: 'It's Very Different'
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: Beyonce and Rihanna attend Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Foundation)
Rihanna Admits She Studied Beyoncé's Super Bowl Halftime Performances to Prepare for Her Own
US singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton performs the US national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Chris Stapleton and 'CODA' Actor Troy Kotsur Perform National Anthem at the 2023 Super Bowl