Pregnant Rihanna Cradles Her Baby Bump in Sweet Photo Taken During Super Bowl 2023

Rihanna is happily bumping along!

Shortly after the music superstar, 34, performed during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday evening, her manicurist, Kimmie Kyees, shared a video montage on Instagram that featured behind-the-scenes images and clips of Rihanna's style preparations.

In one image, Rihanna is seen dressed in her red form-fitting attire from the performance while cradling her growing baby bump.

Other videos and photos show Rihanna onstage, as well as Kyees picking out vibrant red CND nail polish for the "We Found Love" singer's set.

"@cndworld #cndpartner #cndshellac devil red ..... Rihanna was amazing..." Kyees captioned her post, which is set to the JAY-Z tune "Run This Town" (which features Rihanna and Kanye West). "Congrats Mama oxoxox," she added.

Kimmie Kyees Instagram

Rihanna became the first pregnant woman to headline the prestigious musical event Sunday after she revealed her baby bump at the outset of her performance in Phoenix, Arizona by rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau — down to reveal her belly.

Mike Coppola/Getty

A representative for the singer later confirmed to PEOPLE that she is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky. The pair welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2022.

Rocky, 34, was seen excitedly supporting Rihanna on the sidelines during the halftime show, filming her set and dancing along.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Rihanna's performance during the Apple Music Halftime Show featured a career-spanning setlist and marked what was her first public performance since 2018.

The singer ran through an incredible set that began with "B--- Better Have My Money," "Where Have You Been?" "Only Girl in the World," "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," "Work," "Wild Thoughts," "Pour It Up," "All of the Lights," "Run This Town" and "Umbrella," before ending with a crowd-rising rendition of her hit song, "Diamonds."

Rihanna's custom Loewe flight-inspired look was "designed to build volume in step with the dynamic scenography of the show," according to the brand.

Loewe Creative director Jonathan Anderson crafted a jersey catsuit that formed the foundation of her look, worn under a sculpted leather corset and completed with a layered flight suit made of cotton canvas. Rihanna also wore two custom Alaïa coats designed by the label's Creative Director Pieter Mullier for the career-defining performance.

"I'm so excited to have been part of this unforgettable moment," Anderson shared in a statement. "Rihanna is a true icon, and working with her to bring these stage looks to life feels like a wild, wonderful dream."