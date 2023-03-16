Pregnant Rihanna Keeps It Cool During Hollywood Shopping Outing with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is keeping things cool during her pregnancy.

The "Diamonds" singer stepped out with her partner A$AP Rocky in West Hollywood on Wednesday sporting a casual cool maternity look of low-waisted baggy jeans and an old-school striped rugby tucked into her bra — with her bare baby bump on full display.

Rihanna completed her look with brown hiking boots, shades and a Louis Vuitton clutch, while Rocky sported baggy jeans and a green vest worn over a red plaid shirt and T-shirt, along with a hat and sunglasses.

The duo, who had a baby boy together last May and have baby no. 2 on the way, held hands as they walked on Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles.

Rihanna also recently rocked three different pregnancy looks at the 2023 Oscars on Sunday.

TheCelebrityFinder/SplashNews.com

The Barbadian superstar first showcased her baby bump on the champagne-colored carpet in a peekaboo sheer black Alaïa dress. She then switched it up in a revealing top that featured a cascade of shimmering jewels during her onstage performance of "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

To complete the look, she added black leather elbow-length gloves and embellished floral wide-leg pants.

For her third style, Rihanna changed into a mint green skirt and faux fur wrap coupled with complementary mint-colored strap heels and gloves. The singer also happily posed with her hands gently lying over her bare stomach as she smiled sweetly for a photo alongside Rocky.

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty

"When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, 'There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,'" Rihanna said in a cover shoot for Vogue last May, and she has stayed true to that statement with a string of expressive looks during both of her pregnancies.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking to British Vogue for a cover feature earlier this month, Rihanna also opened up about how Rocky, their 9-month-old son and their growing baby were all pictured together.

"How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue ❤️❤️," she wrote in an Instagram caption.

"The main focus right now is on her family. She loves spending time with her son," a source told PEOPLE about Rihanna in February.

"She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment," added the insider. "She is the happiest she has ever been."