Pregnant Rihanna Keeps It Cool During Hollywood Shopping Outing with A$AP Rocky

The "Diamonds" singer proudly displayed her belly bump during a shopping trip in West Hollywood on Wednesday

By
Published on March 16, 2023 07:54 AM
Photo: GAMR/BACKGRID

Rihanna is keeping things cool during her pregnancy.

The "Diamonds" singer stepped out with her partner A$AP Rocky in West Hollywood on Wednesday sporting a casual cool maternity look of low-waisted baggy jeans and an old-school striped rugby tucked into her bra — with her bare baby bump on full display.

Rihanna completed her look with brown hiking boots, shades and a Louis Vuitton clutch, while Rocky sported baggy jeans and a green vest worn over a red plaid shirt and T-shirt, along with a hat and sunglasses.

The duo, who had a baby boy together last May and have baby no. 2 on the way, held hands as they walked on Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles.

Rihanna also recently rocked three different pregnancy looks at the 2023 Oscars on Sunday.

Rihanna shows off her baby bump in West Hollywood whilst taking a stroll with ASAP Rocky
TheCelebrityFinder/SplashNews.com

The Barbadian superstar first showcased her baby bump on the champagne-colored carpet in a peekaboo sheer black Alaïa dress. She then switched it up in a revealing top that featured a cascade of shimmering jewels during her onstage performance of "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

To complete the look, she added black leather elbow-length gloves and embellished floral wide-leg pants.

For her third style, Rihanna changed into a mint green skirt and faux fur wrap coupled with complementary mint-colored strap heels and gloves. The singer also happily posed with her hands gently lying over her bare stomach as she smiled sweetly for a photo alongside Rocky.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna backstage at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty

"When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, 'There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,'" Rihanna said in a cover shoot for Vogue last May, and she has stayed true to that statement with a string of expressive looks during both of her pregnancies.

Speaking to British Vogue for a cover feature earlier this month, Rihanna also opened up about how Rocky, their 9-month-old son and their growing baby were all pictured together.

"How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue ❤️❤️," she wrote in an Instagram caption.

"The main focus right now is on her family. She loves spending time with her son," a source told PEOPLE about Rihanna in February.

"She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment," added the insider. "She is the happiest she has ever been."

