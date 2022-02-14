Pregnant Rihanna Celebrates Rams Super Bowl Win in Blue, Belly-Baring Sheer Top

Rihanna — who is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky — recently told PEOPLE, "I’m enjoying having not to worry about covering up my tummy"

Rihanna and her baby belly are ready to eat as they are seen grabbing a bite at Nobu

Rihanna is bumping along in style!

After the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI on Sunday defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, the 33-year-old singer was photographed leaving SoFi Stadium with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, with whom she is currently expecting her first baby.

For the night out, Rihanna proved which team she was rooting for as she sported a see-through blue blouse, which she accessorized with gold jewels. The mom-to-be also coordinated with a blue headscarf and a bomber jacket that was finalized with a yellow-gold fur trim. The "Diamonds" musician completed her look with ripped gray jeans, white boots and a pair of white sunglasses.

Rocky, 33, meanwhile, wore a Louis Vuitton denim outfit with yellow, blue and green scarfs tied around his neck.

Rihanna shows off her belly bump while spotted leaving a late night dinner at Nobu Rihanna | Credit: ShotbyNYP/BACKGRID

Ahead of Super Bowl LVI, Rihanna, who has been rocking a plethora of bump-baring ensembles, chatted with PEOPLE at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles Friday evening, where she opened up about how she has embraced the good and the bad that has come with her new curves.

Noting that "it's fun" but also "a challenge" to play with fashion while pregnant, Rihanna told PEOPLE, "I like it. I'm enjoying it."

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," the "We Found Love" singer added. "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

Rihanna also explained that fashion helps her feel most confident these days.

"Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform," she shared.

"You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good," Rihanna continued. "I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch."

Late last month, Rihanna and Rocky were photographed out in New York City where Rihanna debuted her baby bump while wearing a long pink jacket. Her oversized outerwear was unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her bump adorned in a gold cross with colorful jewels.

In one of the sweet photos, which were snapped in Harlem — where A$AP Rocky grew up — the rapper kissed the soon-to-be mom on her forehead as they enjoyed a snowy walk outdoors. A source confirmed to PEOPLE in November 2020 that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were dating after years of friendship.

Shortly after the photos, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna is "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."