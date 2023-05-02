Pregnant Rihanna Says Bringing Baby No. 2 to Met Gala Is 'Fun' but 'Feels Guilty' Son Isn't There

Rihanna felt a little "guilty" that she could only bring one of her babies along to the 2023 Met Gala.

The "Diamonds" singer, 35, who is currently expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, stopped to talk to reporters while walking the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night, sharing how she was feeling to be at the event with her baby on the way.

"It's fun," she told Access Hollywood, adding, "I feel a little guilty that my firstborn isn't here."

Rihanna and Rocky became first-time parents in May 2022 when they welcomed a baby boy.

Asked what the couple's 10-month-old son thought of his mom's Met Gala look, Rihanna replied with a laugh, "Oh, we had to keep him far away."

"He's a boy," she chuckled.

For this year's fashion event, Rihanna wore an all-white ensemble covering most of her body — and her head! The bottom half of the dress billowed out in a gorgeous A-line, while the top consisted entirely of large white floral designs beginning around her hips and going all the way over her head.

The "Umbrella" hitmaker accessorized with a pair of white cat-eye sunglasses (complete with false eyelashes), also wearing fingerless gloves and a bold red lip.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty

Shortly after arriving on the red carpet, Rihanna removed the top portion of dress, revealing a more fitted bodice with spaghetti straps that showed off her baby bump.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky, 34, wore a white shirt under a dark blazer, a dark tie, sunglasses and black shoes, making a show-stopping statement in a red plaid high-low kilt over bedazzled wide-leg jeans.

The event marked Rihanna's first Met Gala since 2021, when she and A$AP Rocky walked the red carpet in matching cozy oversized coats. That appearance marked their official debut as a couple after PEOPLE confirmed their relationship the previous November.