Pregnant Rihanna Says Bringing Baby No. 2 to Met Gala Is 'Fun' but 'Feels Guilty' Son Isn't There

The "Diamonds" singer showed off her baby bump while walking the 2023 Met Gala red carpet alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 2, 2023 01:47 PM
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala. Photo: John Shearer/WireImage

Rihanna felt a little "guilty" that she could only bring one of her babies along to the 2023 Met Gala.

The "Diamonds" singer, 35, who is currently expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, stopped to talk to reporters while walking the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night, sharing how she was feeling to be at the event with her baby on the way.

"It's fun," she told Access Hollywood, adding, "I feel a little guilty that my firstborn isn't here."

Rihanna and Rocky became first-time parents in May 2022 when they welcomed a baby boy.

Asked what the couple's 10-month-old son thought of his mom's Met Gala look, Rihanna replied with a laugh, "Oh, we had to keep him far away."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"He's a boy," she chuckled.

For this year's fashion event, Rihanna wore an all-white ensemble covering most of her body — and her head! The bottom half of the dress billowed out in a gorgeous A-line, while the top consisted entirely of large white floral designs beginning around her hips and going all the way over her head.

The "Umbrella" hitmaker accessorized with a pair of white cat-eye sunglasses (complete with false eyelashes), also wearing fingerless gloves and a bold red lip.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty

Shortly after arriving on the red carpet, Rihanna removed the top portion of dress, revealing a more fitted bodice with spaghetti straps that showed off her baby bump.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky, 34, wore a white shirt under a dark blazer, a dark tie, sunglasses and black shoes, making a show-stopping statement in a red plaid high-low kilt over bedazzled wide-leg jeans.

The event marked Rihanna's first Met Gala since 2021, when she and A$AP Rocky walked the red carpet in matching cozy oversized coats. That appearance marked their official debut as a couple after PEOPLE confirmed their relationship the previous November.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Teyana Taylor attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Teyana Taylor Brought Chick-fil-A to the Met Gala and Usher 'Tried to Stop Her'
Kendall Jenner is seen heading to a Met Gala afterparty
Kendall Jenner Steps Out in Nothing but a Cheeky Thong and Sequin Bodysuit for Met Gala Afterparty
Teyana Taylor Hop Her Way Up The Met Gala Stairs in a 'Immobile Serve'
Teyana Taylor Hilariously Hops Up the Met Gala Steps in Her Skintight Thom Browne Skirt: Watch
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Bill Nighy, Anna Wintour 'Not in a Relationship,' Says Actor's Rep: They're 'Great Friends' (Exclusive)
jenna ortega
Jenna Ortega Transformed Her Goth-Glam Met Gala Red Carpet Look for the Afterparties
amanda seyfried
Amanda Seyfried Makes Hilarious 'Mean Girls' Reference on 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet
Yung Miami and Sean Diddy Combs The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit, celebrating the opening of the Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty exhibition
Diddy Doesn't Put 'Titles' on Relationship with 'Best Friend' Yung Miami as They Attend Met Gala Together
Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang
Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang Wear the Same Dress — in Opposite Colors! — to 2023 Met Gala
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Hold Hands While Wearing Monochromatic Looks at Met Gala 2023
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Meet Up Inside the 2023 Met Gala
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are seen heading to a Met Gala afterparty
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Step Out Together for 2023 Met Gala Afterparty
Usher, Pete Davidson, and Kim Kardashian attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Exes Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have Friendly Run-in at 2023 Met Gala, 9 Months After Split
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Inside the 2023 Met Gala: Get a Rare Glimpse of Stars Enjoying Fashion's Most Exclusive Event of the Year
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Why North West Waited in the Car While Mom Kim Kardashian Walked Red Carpet at Met Gala
Mindy Kaling attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Mindy Kaling Shimmers on the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet in Traffic-Stopping Jonathan Simkhai Gown
Kristen Stewart attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kristen Stewart Goes All-Natural at Met Gala 2023 with Chopped Hair and Minimal Makeup on Red Carpet