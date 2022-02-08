Pregnant Rihanna Bares Her Baby Bump in Revealing Lace-Up Top While Out in Beverly Hills

Rihanna is one stylish mom-to-be!

The pregnant singer, 33, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, was photographed on Sunday putting her bare baby bump on display while heading out to dinner in Beverly Hills.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The "Diamonds" singer and fashion mogul looked chic in a hooded black lace-up top that revealed her chest and stomach. She paired the look with black low-rise pants, a cropped bomber jacket and stilettos.

Rihanna accessorized her outfit with several Jacquie Aiche gold body chains and a pair of black sunglasses.

The artist's outing comes one week after she and her 33-year-old rapper boyfriend — whom she started dating in November 2020 — announced their pregnancy when they were photographed out and about in New York City.

Subscribe to our new 12-episode weekly podcast, Me Becoming Mom, to hear celebrity moms open up exclusively to PEOPLE about their extraordinary roads to motherhood.

Rihanna Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

Rihanna debuted her bump while wearing a bright pink jacket that was unbuttoned at the bottom to show off her bump, which was adorned in a gold cross and jewels.

"Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn't be happier and is so excited to be a mom," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE last week.

rihanna Credit: rihanna/insatagram

Added the source: "She's loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty."

"From the very beginning, he's doted on her," another source told PEOPLE. "He's over-the-top romantic and sends her roomfuls of flowers all the time."

Rihanna Credit: Backgrid

"They always have fun together," a separate insider said. "They joke and act goofy. They enjoy life and like to travel. They love being together and are the loves of each other's lives."

Shortly after revealing her pregnancy news, the Fenty Beauty founder showed off her baby bump in a photo posted to Instagram. The singer captioned the image, along with photos from her and A$AP Rocky's pregnancy announcement, "how the gang pulled up to black history month."