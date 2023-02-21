Pregnant Rihanna Sweetly Cradles Baby Bump as She Steps Out to Birthday Dinner with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is bumping along on her birthday!

The "Diamonds" singer celebrated her 35th birthday Monday, stepping out for a special dinner with boyfriend A$AP Rocky where she wore a formfitting white mini dress that hugged her baby bump.

Rihanna, who is expecting her second baby with Rocky, sweetly placed her hands on her stomach as she was photographed heading into Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California.

The singer paired the low-cut dress with a shiny black overcoat, a pair of silver strappy heels and a white fuzzy purse.

The soon-to-be mother of two revealed that she's expecting her second baby while serving as the halftime performer for the 2023 Super Bowl.

Following the joyful pregnancy news, a source told PEOPLE, "The main focus right now is on her family. She loves spending time with her son."

Rihanna welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with Rocky (né Rakim Mayers) last May.

"She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment," said the insider. "She is the happiest she has ever been."

A source previously told PEOPLE that Rihanna doesn't plan on stopping at two children.

The insider shared that Rihanna was "super excited to confirm" her pregnancy during her big moment.

"Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again. She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy," said the source.

The source also noted that the musician "wants several kids and is happy that her son will have a sibling come summer."

"She loves parenting with Rakim. They are great together," added the insider.