Pregnant Rihanna Sweetly Cradles Baby Bump as She Steps Out to Birthday Dinner with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their second baby together

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 21, 2023 12:39 PM
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Santa Monica, CA - Rihanna's birthday celebrations continue with baby on board! The singer and her beau ASAP Rocky enjoyed a cozy dinner at their go-to spot Giorgio Baldi, surrounded by loved ones. Joining in on the fun were Rihanna's brother and BFF Melissa Forde, making it a night to remember! Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 21 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Photo: BACKGRID

Rihanna is bumping along on her birthday!

The "Diamonds" singer celebrated her 35th birthday Monday, stepping out for a special dinner with boyfriend A$AP Rocky where she wore a formfitting white mini dress that hugged her baby bump.

Rihanna, who is expecting her second baby with Rocky, sweetly placed her hands on her stomach as she was photographed heading into Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California.

The singer paired the low-cut dress with a shiny black overcoat, a pair of silver strappy heels and a white fuzzy purse.

The soon-to-be mother of two revealed that she's expecting her second baby while serving as the halftime performer for the 2023 Super Bowl.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Santa Monica, CA - Rihanna's birthday celebrations continue with baby on board! The singer and her beau ASAP Rocky enjoyed a cozy dinner at their go-to spot Giorgio Baldi, surrounded by loved ones. Joining in on the fun were Rihanna's brother and BFF Melissa Forde, making it a night to remember! Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 21 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
BACKGRID

Following the joyful pregnancy news, a source told PEOPLE, "The main focus right now is on her family. She loves spending time with her son."

Rihanna welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with Rocky (né Rakim Mayers) last May.

"She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment," said the insider. "She is the happiest she has ever been."

A source previously told PEOPLE that Rihanna doesn't plan on stopping at two children.

rihanna
Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Fox Sports/Shutterstock; Rihanna/TikTok

The insider shared that Rihanna was "super excited to confirm" her pregnancy during her big moment.

"Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again. She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy," said the source.

The source also noted that the musician "wants several kids and is happy that her son will have a sibling come summer."

"She loves parenting with Rakim. They are great together," added the insider.

Related Articles
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Pregnant Rihanna 'Loves Being a Mom,' Says Source: 'Happiest She Has Ever Been'
Rihanna British Vogue
Rihanna's Baby Boy, 9 Months, Joins Her and A$AP Rocky on British 'Vogue' Cover — See the Photos!
rihanna
Rihanna Was 'Super Excited' to Confirm Pregnancy News at Super Bowl, Wants 'Several Kids': Source
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1622 -- Pictured: Actor Ethan Hawke poses backstage on Thursday, March 24, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Ethan Hawke Jokes About Taking Son's Seat at NBA Game to Chat with 'Brilliant' Super Bowl Singer Rihanna
rihanna
Rihanna Says She Had 'No Clue' She Was Pregnant with Baby No. 2 at British 'Vogue' Shoot: 'Crazy'
Rihanna British Vogue
Rihanna Says Welcoming a Baby with A$AP Rocky Has 'Made Us Closer': 'We're Best Friends'
Rihanna attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere
Rihanna's Dating History: From Drake to A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna baby
All About Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Baby Boy
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky on His Hopes as a Father After Welcoming Baby with Rihanna: 'Raise Open-Minded' Kids
Rihanna Shows Off Her Juicy Pout in New Product Promo as She Makes First Appearance Since Baby's Birth . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xohWbpOX2JA
Rihanna Shows Off Her Juicy Pout in New Fenty Beauty Promo as She Makes First Appearance Since Baby's Birth
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Pregnant Rihanna Cradles Her Baby Bump in Sweet Photo Taken During Super Bowl 2023
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Pregnant Rihanna Hinted She Was 'Bringing Someone' Before Revealing Baby Bump at Super Bowl Halftime
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Timeline
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Rihanna Is Pregnant with Second Baby, Reveals Bump During Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Rihanna's Super Bowl Dancer Reveals She 'Did Not Know' Singer Was Pregnant During Live Performance
https://twitter.com/Rap/status/1624937097093062661/photo/1 RapTV @Rap Rick Ross and ASAP Rocky at the SuperBowl 👀‼️
A$AP Rocky Supports Pregnant Rihanna During Her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Performance