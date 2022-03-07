Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Shop for Kids' Clothing at Baby Dior in Paris — See Her Look!

Rihanna is beginning to build up her little one's wardrobe!
On Sunday, the pregnant 34-year-old singer was photographed while out shopping for baby wear in Paris with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.
The couple, who is expecting their first baby together, was spotted on a late-night shopping trip to Baby Dior on Avenue Montaigne. For the outing, the "Umbrella" singer dressed cozy in a sherpa-lined suede coat over a white hoodie and a pair of jeans and sneakers.
Earlier in the day, Rihanna shared a series of photos in nearly the same outfit to Instagram, apart from her sneakers which she swapped out with thigh-high brown leather boots.
Last week, Rihanna appeared at Caviar Kasia during Paris Fashion Week where she wore a skintight aqua jumpsuit that featured a cutout across the left side of her stomach, which showed off her growing baby bump.
She previously wore a peach-colored, leather mini dress that hugged her bump days earlier while attending the Off-White Fall 2022 fashion show. She paired the look with a matching shearling coat and knee-high strappy heels, a small purse, and plenty of layered chain necklaces.
A day later, she attended the Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week, where she put her bump on full display in a sheer, black naked dress.
She paired the lace overlay with black lingerie, a leather cape and matching knee-high leather boots. Rihanna accessorized the revealing look with silver jewelry, including a choker and layered chain necklaces.
Rihanna revealed in January that she's expecting her first child with her longtime boyfriend.
After she was photographed debuting her baby bump, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna is "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."