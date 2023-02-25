Pregnant Rihanna Joins A$AP Rocky for Date Night in Milan

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying Milan together.

The "Love on the Brain" singer, 35, and the rapper, 34, stepped out together in the city on Friday — less than two weeks after the singer revealed at the 2023 Super Bowl that she is expecting their second baby together.

In photos from their Italy outing, Rihanna can be seen rocking an orange-cream silk dress with a complimenting bomber jacket, which she paired with a light pair of heels and curly hair.

Rocky, meanwhile, wore a black leather jacket, baggy light blue jeans and a white T-shirt underneath. For accessories, the MC opted for a pair of massive diamond earrings and black shades.

A$AP Rocky (right) and Rihanna (left) step out for a night in Milan. Photopress / BACKGRID

Rihanna and Rocky previously attended a special dinner to celebrate her 35th birthday this week at Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California.

The Fenty Beauty founder was photographed with her hands sweetly placed on her stomach for the outing, while wearing a stylish and formfitting white mini-dress that hugged her baby bump.

She also rocked a shiny black overcoat, a pair of silver strapped heels and a white fuzzy purse.

Rihanna performing at Super Bowl LVII. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Rihanna is currently keeping busy as she is planning a performance of her Oscar-nominated hit "Lift Me Up" for the 95th Academy Awards.

The performance, which will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, will celebrate one of two tracks that Rihanna contributed to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack in 2022. The song serves as a tribute to the late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in August 2020 at age 43.

"After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I've lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them," said Tems — who co-wrote the song with Rihanna, Ludwig Göransson and director Ryan Coogler — in a press release at the time. "Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor."

The nomination marks Rihanna's first at the Oscars, as she's up for Best Original Song against David Byrne, Ryan Lott and Mitski for "This Is a Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once, M. M. Keeravani and Chandrabose for "Naatu Naatu" from RRR, Diane Warren for "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman as well as BloodPop and Lady Gaga for "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick.