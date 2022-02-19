Pregnant Rihanna Covers Her Baby Bump for Dinner Date with A$AP Rocky in N.Y.C.

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are currently expecting their first baby together

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are making time for each other.

The couple, who is currently expecting their first baby together, enjoyed a date night in New York City on Friday evening.

The pair, both 33, dined at Italian restaurant Carbone, where they were joined by the "Umbrella" hitmaker's younger brother, Rorrey Fenty.

For the night out, Rihanna wore a New York Mets t-shirt, which covered her growing baby bump. She kept the look casual and cool with bedazzled faded jeans and an orange jacket.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky attended the evening outing wearing a matching all-white ensemble featuring colorful, bejeweled accents. He stuck to a theme with a pair of white sneakers.

Rihanna has been putting her bare baby bump on display since she and A$AP Rocky announced they were expecting in late January. The songstress recently told PEOPLE that she has embraced the good and the bad with her newfound curves.

Noting that "it's fun," but also "a challenge" to play with fashion while pregnant, Rihanna explained at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles earlier this month, "I like it. I'm enjoying it."

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," the "We Found Love" singer added, joking, "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

Rihanna also explained that fashion helps her feel most confident these days, despite some general malaise and discomfort.

"Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform," she shared.

"You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good," Rihanna continued. "I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch."

Rihanna's evening out in New York City came after the music superstar continued to showcase her chic maternity style the day before.

The "Diamonds" singer was photographed out and about on Thursday afternoon, showing off her growing baby bump in a baggy leopard-print jacket that was left partially unzipped near her belly.

Rihanna paired the animal-print outerwear with black sweatpants, furry brown heels, and a black hat over her hair, which fell behind her shoulders in loose waves.

The Fenty Beauty founder also accessorized her look with a long gold chain that was placed over her baby bump, stud earrings, plus gold rings on her fingers and an anklet.