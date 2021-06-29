Pregnant Rachel Platten Reveals She's Scared To Have Her Second Baby: 'I Am Struggling a Bit'

The pregnant "Fight Song" singer, 40, asked her fans to pray for her amid her anxiety about having baby number two with her husband of 10 years, Kevin Lazan. The pair are already parents to daughter Violet Skye, 2.

"Could you guys keep us in your prayers today? I am struggling a little bit, just so pregnant and overwhelmed l and trying to support my family and scared to add another baby when this already seems like too much sometimes with my career. Oy," she began.

Platten continued, "The mean thoughts are getting to me even though i KNOW they're not true. I love to being able to GIVE love and light but, right now, I'm trying to be brave and ask for some."

"Ok thanks so much I love you," she wrote to fans. "Just any words of love and wisdom you feel called to share, I'm trusting that's what I'm meant to hear. Thank you."

The "Stand By You" singer previously spoke about her struggle to enjoy her career because of "mom guilt," writing that it was "wearing me down."

"I don't know what it is - but the amount of time I've been home and not touring and available for Violet this year were GLORIOUS. But it's such a stark contrast to how much I'm able to be there when my career gets busy and now, as it starts to pick up again and i see what life might look like soon, it just makes me feel sad and GUILTY," she explained.

"And then wise little violet picks up on my anxiety and clings and needs me MORE," Platten added. "And then comes more guilt because my career also needs me. And then there's all those feelings of not-enough of me to go around mixed with the guilt and it's honestly a f---ing brutal cocktail. Wahhh."

"I want to have grace for myself as I try to juggle it all," the soon-to-be mom of two added. "I wouldn't talk to a friend this way and i am sick of how I've been talking to myself."

Platten gave birth to her daughter Violet Skye in January 2019. She celebrated her baby girl's arrival with a sweet Instagram photograph featuring the newborn resting on her mama's chest.

"There is so much about this massive love that I want to share but don't yet know how to," she wrote. "I am sure the words will come soon. For now we are busy falling deeeeply in love (and keeping our heads above water)."

The singer raved about her newborn to PEOPLE in February 2020, boasting that Violet is "such an easy baby."