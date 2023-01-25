Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Shares Surprise at How Fast Her Bump Is Growing: 'Popped Like Crazy'

Peta Murgatroyd is opening up about the differences she's noticing in her pregnancy this time around.

Sharing a video on her Instagram Story Tuesday, the professional dancer, 36, showed off her baby bump, which she's surprised is already noticeable so early in her pregnancy. Posing in brown sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt with Uggs, Murgatroyd stands in front of a mirror as she rubs her bump and shows it from different angles.

"Guys, baby is so snug right now," she shared, adjusting her waistband and providing a peek at her bump. "Baby is just living life."

Murgatroyd — who is already mom to son Shai, 6, with husband Maks Chmerkovskiy — then revealed that she thinks she "felt a kick this morning."

"I got a little bit excited, I know it could be a little bit early because I'm not 20 weeks yet. But I have popped like crazy," she added. "I'm not even 20 weeks. Look at that, and I'm not sticking it out. I can barely suck it in anymore. I'm still fitting into regular clothes, which is good, kind of."

Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

In the caption above the video, she wrote, "So it's true I guess ... 2nd pregnancy you POP earlier🙈."

The professional dancer couple revealed that they're expecting their second baby together exclusively to PEOPLE earlier this month. The exciting news comes after the couple opened up about their three miscarriages and months of Murgatroyd documenting her difficult fertility journey on social media.

"All natural, it happened," Murgatroyd told PEOPLE. "I didn't even know I was pregnant for so long until I was really feeling sick. I danced through Dancing with the Stars with it. I started feeling weird, started feeling a little bit sick and a little bloated and I didn't want to test for weeks."

As 2023 opens a new door, the soon-to-be mom of two is grateful for a positive outcome after having a difficult year in her journey to conceive.

Tiffany Rose

"I literally was praying to the gods about this, but it's so funny because I was at a stage where I had let [the idea of pregnancy] go. I was about to call it. I had called the IVF (in-vitro fertilization) doctor to start my second round again and I had let it go. As in I was like, 'If I'm a one-time mom, if I have one child for the rest of my life, I have to be happy with it.' "

"I think that was also a catalyst for me, for my body and my mind and my soul to let it go and to move on and not have this harboring feeling inside of me that I needed more," she said. "And to just be grateful for what I have."