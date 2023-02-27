Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Recreates Rihanna's Halftime Performance with Maks and Son Shai: Watch

Peta Murgatroyd had a blast with her family recreating one of the Super Bowl's biggest moments.

Following a recent trend on Instagram Reels and TikTok, the pregnant dancing pro dressed in a red cropped turtleneck sweater and red sweatpants, showing off her baby bump as she channeled Rihanna's performance at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Dressed in all white as her backup dancers were husband Maks Chmerkovskiy and their son Shai, 6.

As Murgatroyd, 36, lip-synched along to "Bitch Better Have My Money," the father-son duo scrambled around the floor pretending to dance, sliding in and out of the frame as the soon-to-be mom of two worked her bump behind them.

The video ended hilariously, with Chmerkovskiy, 43, sliding into the frame, smoothly grabbing his son and scooping him up as he twirled and slid back out of the frame.

"We just couldn't help it! Shai stole the show and @petamurgatroyd lived her best life!" the Dancing with the Stars pro captioned the post on Instagram Sunday.

The professional dancer couple revealed that they're expecting their second baby together exclusively to PEOPLE last month. The exciting news comes after the couple opened up about their three miscarriages and months of Murgatroyd documenting her difficult fertility journey on social media.

Last month, Murgatroyd shared her surprise at how fast her bump has been growing amid her pregnancy.

Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

Sharing a video on her Instagram Story, Murgatroyd posed in brown sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt with Uggs as she stood in front of a mirror and showed her bump from different angles.

"Guys, baby is so snug right now," she shared, adjusting her waistband and providing a peek at her bump. "Baby is just living life."

Murgatroyd then revealed that she thinks she "felt a kick this morning."

"I got a little bit excited, I know it could be a little bit early because I'm not 20 weeks yet. But I have popped like crazy," she added. "I'm not even 20 weeks. Look at that, and I'm not sticking it out. I can barely suck it in anymore. I'm still fitting into regular clothes, which is good, kind of."

In the caption above the video, she wrote, "So it's true I guess ... 2nd pregnancy you POP earlier🙈."