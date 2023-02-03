Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Shares 'Candid' Bump Photos as Maks Chmerkovskiy Calls Her 'So Hot'

The Dancing with the Stars couple revealed they're expecting their second baby to PEOPLE last month

Georgia Slater
Published on February 3, 2023
Peta Murgatroyd is keeping fans updated along her pregnancy journey.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 36, shared a series of photos on Instagram Thursday, showing off her baby bump at 20 weeks pregnant. In the snaps, Murgatroyd wears a pair of low-rise joggers and a cropped tan tee as she highlights her bare bump for the pictures.

"Candids 📸," she captioned the set of three photos, making silly faces in two of the shots.

Husband Maks Chmerkovskiy hyped up his wife in the comments of the photo, writing, "You're so hot ❤️🔥."

Last month, Murgatroyd shared her surprise at how fast her bump has been growing amid her pregnancy.

Sharing a video on her Instagram Story, Murgatroyd posed in brown sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt with Uggs as she stood in front of a mirror and showed her bump from different angles.

"Guys, baby is so snug right now," she shared, adjusting her waistband and providing a peek at her bump. "Baby is just living life."

Murgatroyd — who is already mom to son Shai, 6, with Chmerkovskiy — then revealed that she thinks she "felt a kick this morning."

Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Shares Surprise at How Fast Her Bump Is Growing: 'It's True, I Guess'
Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

"I got a little bit excited, I know it could be a little bit early because I'm not 20 weeks yet. But I have popped like crazy," she added. "I'm not even 20 weeks. Look at that, and I'm not sticking it out. I can barely suck it in anymore. I'm still fitting into regular clothes, which is good, kind of."

In the caption above the video, she wrote, "So it's true I guess ... 2nd pregnancy you POP earlier🙈."

The professional dancer couple revealed that they're expecting their second baby together exclusively to PEOPLE last. The exciting news comes after the couple opened up about their three miscarriages and months of Murgatroyd documenting her difficult fertility journey on social media.

