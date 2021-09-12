Pregnant Olivia Munn Seen Running Errands Weeks Before John Mulaney Revealed Couple Is Expecting

Earlier this week, Olivia Munn said she is "feeling really good" in her pregnancy so far

September 11, 2021 Pregnant Olivia Munn and boyfriend John Mulaney step out in NYC on Friday afternoon just days after days Mulaney revealed to Seth Meyers he and Munn are expecting a child.

Olivia Munn is on her way to motherhood.

The pregnant Love Wedding Repeat actress, 39, was photographed running errands in Los Angeles on Monday, Aug. 23 — weeks before comedian John Mulaney, 41, revealed the couple is expecting their first baby together.

Munn was seen wearing sunglasses and a face mask during the outing while carrying bags and cradling her baby bump.

Mulaney shared the pregnancy news during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers this past Tuesday. A source close to the couple told PEOPLE the soon-to-be parents are "extremely excited."

"They are both extremely excited about the baby," the source said. "They couldn't be happier."

Pregnant Olivia Munn and boyfriend John Mulaney step out in NYC on Friday afternoon just days after days Mulaney revealed to Seth Meyers he and Munn are expecting a child. Pictured: Olivia Munn Credit: BACKGRID

"You've had a year," Meyers told Mulaney on Late Night, to which the comedian replied, "I packed a lot into this... Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife [Anna Marie Tendler]..."

"Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia," he continued.

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible," he said, adding how grateful he is that Munn has held his hand throughout his challenging year. "And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

While thanking Meyers for having him on the show, Mulaney said, "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery."

John Mulaney step out in NYC on Friday afternoon just days after days Mulaney revealed to Seth Meyers he and Munn are expecting a child. Credit: BACKGRID

Munn then told Access Hollywood that she is "feeling really good" and grateful for support after announcing the pregnancy news.

"The outpouring of love and support has been really amazing. There's a very real mom tribe that comes up — I've heard about it, but they've really come up in full force. And there's a really great dad tribe too," she said. "Everybody comes up and just really is so supportive and loving. It has really meant so much to me."

Munn and Mulaney's romance was first reported by PEOPLE back in May, and the two have since been spotted enjoying their summer together.

In late June, they were seen on a lunch date at Rick's Drive In & Out in Los Angeles. Kicking back at an outdoor table under sunny skies, Munn and Mulaney were all smiles as they chatted over their meal.