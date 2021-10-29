Pregnant Olivia Munn Says Friend Guessed Her Baby on the Way with John Mulaney Will Be 6 Feet Tall

Olivia Munn can expect to have one tall child, if her friend's guesswork proves accurate.

The Violet actress, 41, who is expecting her first baby with comedian John Mulaney, appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers Thursday and shared some of the good and not-so-good advice she's gotten so far, including a loved one who predicted how tall her kid will one day grow up to be.

"I have a friend of mine who said she has a gift of being able to tell you how tall your baby will be," said Munn, explaining that she told the pal that she is 5-foot-5 and Mulaney is 6-foot, to which the friend said, " 'Hmm, the baby will be 6 feet tall.' "

With a laugh, Munn continued, "I don't know where she comes up with those figures, but I get that kind of advice from people."

Meyers joked, "I do love anybody who's like, 'I'm gonna make a prediction' where you can't find out if they're right or wrong till, like, the kid's 18. 'Promise I'm right. Stay in touch.' "

"Unless," Munn added, "she's talking about a 6-foot baby that comes out of me. Like it just stretches, it just keeps going!

Munn told PEOPLE last month about her pregnancy so far, saying, "I've been getting a lot of rest and eating the right foods. And my friends have been giving me some great advice. That's been keeping me sane!"

"What's helped me the most is when friends tell me not to compare myself to other pregnant women," she said.