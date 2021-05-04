Pregnant Nilsa Prowant Reveals She's Been Diagnosed with Polyhydramnios: 'Super Scary'

Nilsa Prowant has been diagnosed with a pregnancy-related health condition as she prepares to welcome her first baby in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, the Floribama Shore, who is 37 weeks pregnant with her baby boy, revealed on Instagram that she has been diagnosed with polyhydramnios, a condition in which there is too much amniotic fluid around the baby in the uterus, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The reality star, 27, who is expecting her son named Gray with fiancé Gus Gazda, posted a photo of the couple from a recent maternity shoot to share the diagnosis.

"At our last appointment we found out Gray is measuring 40 weeks per the belly measurement so they took me back for an ultra sound to confirm and sure enough he was measuring 40 weeks (full term) 7lbs 9oz in the 90th percentile," she began the detailed post. "My amnionic fluid measured at 28cm 🤭normal is 5-25 so I was a little over the normal average."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As her fluid levels were above average, Prowant said her obstetrician referred her to a specialist to better understand the situation.

At her appointment with the specialist, Prowant's amnionic fluid measured at 36 cm, prompting the specialist to diagnose her with polyhydramnios.

"Sounded super scary so of course I googled 🥴 shouldn't have done that. BUT They said that they did not find anything wrong with baby G, but they do think it could be something with me," she continued. "Possibly late term gestational diabetes...so I'm back at the specialist today to try to get a better understanding of what's going on and to check on baby Gray!"

Prowant asked that her followers "keep me and my little man in your prayers" as she continues to learn about her condition.

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Nilsa Prowant Is 'So Excited to Experience Motherhood' and Thankful for Time with Cast

"They have already said they will induce me by 39 weeks and we are on the books to have Gray in about 2 weeks ❤️," she concluded the post.

Prowant first announced her pregnancy news on Instagram in December with a photo of the couple posing together outside as the mom-to-be showed off her baby bump while holding a sign that read, "Baby Gazda. Coming May 2021."

"Even in the darkest of times the Lord still shines his light. Our greatest adventure is about to begin," she captioned the post.