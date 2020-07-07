Pregnant Nikki and Brie Bella Show Off Their Twinning Baby Bumps in Naked Maternity Photo Shoot

In January, Nikki and Brie Bella revealed to PEOPLE that they are both pregnant and due only days apart

Nikki and Brie Bella are twinning through their pregnancies!

On Monday, the Total Bellas stars, both 36, shared photos from their joint maternity shoot, in which the twin sisters can be seen posing next to one another as they showed off their bare baby bumps.

"Pregnancy has been an incredible journey so far, even through some of the toughest times we have faced in this world so far and through some of the most beautiful life changing times as well," Nikki wrote on her Instagram. "I have embraced the changes of the human body, even though that can be tough at times. I have embraced the feeling of being uncomfortable knowing I am growing a life that will be one of my own."

"I have already felt the lioness in me come out even more knowing that I am ready to protect, teach, love and guide. And to go through all of this with my twin sister? Goodness I would say I am one lucky woman that God knew my timing of becoming a mom was divine," she continued.

Nikki, who is expecting a baby boy with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, added that she "can't wait" to meet her son.

Brie also spoke about her close connection with her twin on her Instagram, writing in a caption alongside the same photo, "This pregnancy has been a special one. To experience this with my sister during a time of uncertainty and turmoil has been a blessing."

"As Twins I kept wondering if our bodies were going to change the same or if we’d be different. It’s crazy how identical our pregnancies have become...from cravings to symptoms," she shared. "We are coming to the end of our pregnancy and this will be one I’ll remember forever. Can’t wait to meet her little boy and I can’t wait to see what I’ll be having. 💛 #twins #pregnant #37weeks."

"This pregnancy started as a surprise and I’m happy to end it as one," Brie, who shares 3-year-old daughter Birdie with husband Daniel Bryan, concluded.

Brie also shared some solo shots from the shoot, writing, "I’m not one to do sexy selfies but I’ll pose nude pregnant any day lol 🥰."

Meanwhile, Nikki posted a snap of herself and Chigvintsev, 38, from the photo shoot. In the picture, Nikki poses naked as she sweetly embraces the shirtless Dancing with the Stars pro.

"Covered up a little here for my A @theartemc," the mom to be wrote, covering her chest and backside with black heart emoji. "Loved this moment with him! He was so nervous it was the cutest thing ever! Goodness he is going to be such an amazing Dad. I just can’t wait for it!"

Nikki also shared a solo portrait in which she censored her bottom with another emoji, writing, "A little too cheeky to show, @theartemc face lol 😳😅 Loved @franciscolecameron work. He’s incredible!"

Nikki and Brie first revealed their pregnancies in January, telling PEOPLE that they are due only a week and a half apart.

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie said at the time. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

“It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant. I’m not ready for it,’ ” Nikki added, admitting that her pregnancy was a "total surprise."