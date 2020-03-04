Nikki and Brie Bella Show Off Baby Bumps Before Talking About Being 'Terrified' of Coronavirus

Nikki and Brie Bella are twinning throughout their pregnancies!

The Total Bellas stars, who are each expecting a baby, appeared on CBS’ The Talk on Tuesday to guest co-host the daytime talk show as a part of its “Celebrity Siblings Week.”

Before hitting the studio, Nikki and Bella, both 36, showed off their matching baby bumps in a series of posts shared on their Instagram Stories.

In one video, Nikki — wearing a red ensemble with black and white heels — rubs her growing belly and remarks about “us and our bumps” as sister Brie, who is clad in a short white dress, blows a kiss to the camera.

Another selfie shared on Nikki’s account shows the twins touching their baby bumps together as they pose in front of a mirror.

While on the The Talk, the former WWE stars opened up about their pregnancies and showed concern for the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“I know for Brie and I, we both [are] terrified,” Nikki shared. “Because even early on in my pregnancy, I got Influenza B and I never have gotten the flu. It was terrifying and it was terrible.”

“I remember telling Brie that I would rather break my neck again than ever get the flu,” she continued, explaining that she and Brie currently have “lower” immune systems as pregnant women. “We can catch things a lot easier.”

Nikki went on to encourage viewers who may be sick to refrain from going out in public and spreading germs, saying, “If you are sick, stay at home.”

Nikki and Brie’s appearance on The Talk comes days after PEOPLE exclusively revealed that the duo will be releasing their first book, Incomparable.

The raw, honest and revealing co-memoir that will follow their individual journeys “which began with loss, abuse, and plenty of rough times — leading to all their accomplishments: bringing young girls and women to WWE, transitioning from Divas to Superstars, starring in Total Divas and Total Bellas, and founding Birdiebee clothing and Belle Radici and Bonita Bonita Wines,” according to a statement.

In January, the Bellas revealed to PEOPLE that they are both pregnant — and due two weeks apart!

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie said at the time. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

“[It was] a total surprise,” Nikki added. “It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it.”

Brie, who shares 2-year-old daughter Birdie with husband and fellow pro wrestler Daniel Bryan, was “shocked” to learn she’d conceived shortly after she decided she was “meant to have one child.”

“My husband and I were trying for seven or eight months, but then I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, ‘You guys are good with one,’ so we stopped trying,” Brie said. “When we were in France meeting Artem’s family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, ‘Oh, s—!’“

Nikki said she and her fiancé, Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, weren’t trying for a baby, but she had a “feeling.”

“I was in yoga, and I kept getting this feeling that you need to take a pregnancy test, but I wasn’t even late yet,” said Nikki, who got engaged during a romantic trip to France in November. “And so I’m like, ‘Why do I keep having this feeling? Am I getting twin vibes from her? Because she just told me she’s pregnant?’“

“It’s something I’ve dreamed of my whole life,” added Nikki.