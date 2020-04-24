Pregnant Nikki Bella Says Her Feet Have Become So Swollen That She 'Can't Even Walk Anymore'

Image zoom David Livingston/Getty

Nikki Bella is getting candid about how her body is changing as she nears the end of her second trimester.

The Total Bellas star — who is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev — opened up on her Instagram Story this week about how much her feet have swollen during her pregnancy.

"I don't think my feet have ever been this swollen in my entire life," she admitted on Wednesday. "But I can't even walk anymore! This is so sad."

The 36-year-old went on to ask her followers if such swelling was normal being 15 weeks away from her due date.

"Does this happen this far out?" she questioned.

While Bella couldn’t be happier to be expecting with Chigvintsev, she can’t help being a little sad over some pregnancy events she’ll miss as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

In a recent exclusive chat with PEOPLE, she revealed that as “a first-time mom,” she’s “really bummed” to have to forgo things like going to parenting classes with her fiancé and having a baby shower.

“I imagined getting pregnant forever and I had to cancel my baby shower,” she said. “Anything fun that you do that you get so excited for your first time pregnant, I had to cancel, and that really bummed me out. Just going to classes with Artem, and now we’re going to do everything online, or even going out and shopping for a baby and grabbing lunch. Just everything we do is from the computer.”

But she’s looking on the bright side and counting her blessings, despite her disappointment over other aspects. “My baby and I are healthy,” Bella told PEOPLE. “I feel so grateful for that because of what the world is going through and the people that are dying and struggling, but obviously this is not what I imagined.”

Bella has also expressed concern about being pregnant during the pandemic, sharing last month on The Talk that she and her twin sister, Brie Bella — who is also expecting — were “both terrified.”

“Because even early on in my pregnancy, I got Influenza B and I never have gotten the flu. It was terrifying and it was terrible,” she said.

“I remember telling Brie that I would rather break my neck again than ever get the flu,” Nikki added, explaining that she and Brie currently have “lower” immune systems as pregnant women. “We can catch things a lot easier.”

