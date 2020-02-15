Pregnant Nikki Bella Reveals the Sweet Treat She's Craving at 15 Weeks: 'I've Been Addicted'

It’s a Bella sisters baby bump update — Valentine’s Day edition!

Nikki and Brie Bella, both 36, shared an update with fans on their YouTube channel on Friday, complete with the foods that they’re craving at 15 and 17 weeks, respectively.

While discussing their plans for Galentine’s Day, Nikki revealed that she hasn’t been able to get enough lemon sorbet lately.

“My baby would love some lemon sorbet, because that’s what I’ve been addicted to lately,” Nikki said, giving her belly a pat.

As the sisters discussed their plans to go to Beverly Hills to dine out, they joked about each eating for two people.

“My baby did say it wants lemon sorbet, so I should give in,” she added, as sister Brie expressed that she’d love some “flourless chocolate cake — what is that, like a soufflé?”

“Soufflé!” the twins then said together.

The stars revealed to PEOPLE last month that they are both pregnant — which came as a “shock” to both of them.

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie told PEOPLE at the time. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

“[It was] a total surprise,” Nikki added. “It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it.”

Also on Friday, Nikki shared a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, thanking him for his “patience, love, support, faith, and strength.”

“Happy VDay Click ❤️ Throwback to when we locked up our hopes for the future in Germany,” she wrote in the Instagram post. “It’s been a rollercoaster ride I know. Your patience, love, support, faith, and strength have made me fall more in love with you everyday.”

Nikki went on to acknowledge that while their relationship “isn’t perfect,” it’s “ours, and I love it!”

“Love doing life with you, even when it gets hard,” she said. “Thank you for putting up with me lol. I know we are on the right path God has planned for us. Love you my A!”

Chigvintsev an equally sweet message on the social media platform, writing in a post of his own, “Happy Valentine my love ❤️ I’m so excited what’s a head of us , you are one of a kind and I wouldn’t change a bit , I love you just the way you are 🦄”