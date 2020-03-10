Pregnant Nikki Bella Says She Feels 'Super Run Down' from Lack of Sleep: 'It's Been So Tough'

Nikki Bella is having trouble sleeping during her pregnancy.

The Total Bellas star — who is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev — opened up about her recent sleep problems in a series of videos shared to her Instagram Stories on Sunday night.

“Hey, you guys, so I’m trying to get sleep tonight. For the past three nights, I’ve barely slept,” the 36-year-old shared, revealing that she “may have gotten four” hours of sleep on the previous night.

“I’m training myself to sleep on my side because I’m about to be 19 weeks and I’m a back sleeper,” she continued. “It’s been so tough.”

Bella went on to say that she’s starting to feel the affects from the lack of sleep, telling her followers, “Yeah, it’s just sleeping has sucked and I’m like getting super run down because of it.”

She added, “I feel like I’m getting another head cold and so I just really need rest.”

Bella previously spoke about feeling “run down” during her pregnancy, telling fans in post on her Instagram Stories this February that she ended up getting an IV treatment at the advice of her doctor.

“Definitely beginning of the week, I definitely was run down and starting to feel sick again, but I got an IV and I have to say, prescribed by my doctors so if you guys do IVs and your pregnant, go through your doctor first. It really helped me a lot,” she said at the time. “But yeah I am feeling so much better, and I want to start training a lot again. I have not been training and I see it in my legs which is fine, a little bit in my arms, but I am finally starting to get on that.”

On Wednesday, the expectant mom gave fans another update on her pregnancy and got candid about her changing body during the second trimester. In two of the snaps, Bella stood topless in front of her bathroom mirror, giving her followers both a front and side view of her belly. “There is my love. 18 weeks tomorrow!” she captioned one of the pictures.

In the WWE superstar’s front-facing shot, Nikki explained that viewers can see her abs “pop out” and opened up about her struggle with retaining so much water. “It’s crazy because a day after workouts abs really pop out in the morning,” she wrote of her stomach in the photo.

“But the thing I am dealing with is retaining a lot of water throughout the day. I will not look like this tonight. I cannot believe how much I retain in a day,” she added. “Obviously boobs have gotten huge.”

Bella also took notice of her skin and hair, revealing that she has been seeing “brown marks” in the area above her mouth and gray hairs on her head.

“You know what else is really killing me with pregnancy? Look at all the brown marks I’m getting on my upper lip with hormones,” she explained. “I would get this sometimes in the summertime, but now being pregnant and I go hiking, even though I wear sunscreen it’s getting so sensitive.”

Flipping the camera to her belly, the pregnant star crooned, “All for you my love.”