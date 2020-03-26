Pregnant Nikki Bella Strips Down to Show Off Bare Baby Bump at 21 Weeks in Nude Selfie

Nikki Bella is stripping down to show off her growing baby bump.

The Total Bellas star, 36, is celebrating another milestone in her pregnancy: she’s officially past the halfway mark!

On Wednesday, Bella noted the exciting news in a nude mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Story, which highlights the former WWE Diva’s baby belly and toned figure.

In the photo, Bella is seen standing sideways to accentuate the size of her bump while she holds her arms over her chest.

“Twenty one weeks tomorrow,” the mom-to-be captioned the shot.

Bella’s pregnancy update comes one day after she and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, performed the viral TikTok craze “Flip the Switch,” for which users switch outfits to the tune of Drake‘s song, “Nonstop.”

On Tuesday, Bella reposted the TikTok video to her Instagram, where she showed off her bump as she rocked her WWE red two-piece outfit.

“Mom and dad flipping that switch 💋,” Bella captioned the video.

The clip begins with Bella looking in the mirror as she applies lipgloss while Chigvintsev stands in the background filming his fiancée.

After the lyric “I just flipped the switch” plays, the couple hilariously swaps outfits and Bella is seen wearing Chigvintsev’s oversized flannel while her fiancé, 37, sports the revealing wrestling outfit.

To top off the look, Chigvintsev even added a long black wig so that he could perfectly match Bella’s appearance.

The couple filmed the clip while the two are self-isolating amid the coronavirus as a means to protect themselves and their baby-to-be.