Pregnant Nicky Hilton Sits Poolside Twinning with Pregnant Sister-in-Law: 'Suns Out Bumps Out'
Nicky Hilton Rothschild is soaking up every moment of her pregnancy.
The pregnant fashion designer, 38, who is expecting her third child with husband James Rothschild, shared Instagram photos Tuesday while hitting the pool with her sister-in-law Tessa, who is also expecting a baby, her second child with husband Barron Hilton.
In the photo, Nicky and Tessa lay poolside in matching swimsuits with their baby bumps on display.
"Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰," Nicky captioned the post. "Can't wait for the cousins to meet each other! 🥰."
Last month, Nicky celebrated her baby on the way, a boy, with an all-things blue baby shower. She shared moments from the festivities in an Instagram carousel, beginning with a photo of her holding her baby bump as she posed with sister Paris Hilton. Another snap featured Nicky and Paris smiling with alice + olivia founder Stacey Bendet and beauty entrepreneur Tina Chen Craig.
Nicky also stood solo in a photo that showed off the decor of blue balloons and various-sized blue teddy bears. The theme included huge blue balloons, matching cake pops and a bear-shaped cake with fluffy frosting.
"Showered with so much love at baby boy's sprinkle.🧸💙🍼," Nicky captioned the photos, which ended with her daughters Lily-Grace Victoria, 5½, and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 4, whom she shares with her husband, indulging in sweet treats, and a snap of an adorable girl hiding under a life-size teddy bear.
PEOPLE confirmed in January that Nicky and her husband of nearly seven years were expecting their third child together. They will welcome the little boy in the summer of 2022.
In February 2020, the soon-to-be mom of three opened up to PEOPLE about parenting, sharing the biggest lesson she's learned since becoming a mother.
"Patience and being the best version of yourself — I've learned that with children, it's not what you say, it's what you do," she said.
"If you're going to get upset with your child for screen time or being on an iPad, you yourself can't be sitting on a phone or on an iPad," the heiress continued. "Our children mirror what we do so I think it's very important to set a good example. Be the best version of yourself."