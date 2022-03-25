Nicky Hilton Rothschild is expecting her third baby with husband James Rothschild, PEOPLE confirmed exclusively in January

Pregnant Nicky Hilton Rothschild Puts Baby Bump on Display in Leopard-Print Dress — See Her Look!

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is dazzling in her bold new maternity look.

On Thursday, the 38-year-old fashion designer, who's expecting her third child with husband James Rothschild, stepped out for an event with W Magazine at Gigi Restaurant in Hollywood, California.

For the night out, she rocked a leopard-print midi dress that hugged her baby bump and paired the look with black pumps and a matching black purse.

Hilton Rothschild and her financier husband will welcome their third child during the summer of 2022, her rep confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE in January. The couple is already parents to daughters Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 4, and Lily-Grace Victoria, 5½.

For the celebration, Hilton Rothschild wore a hot-pink floral maxi dress that accentuated her baby bump. She paired the look with a pair of pink strappy heels and an emerald green ring.

Hilton Rothschild said last month that she "maybe" won't find out the sex of the baby ahead of his or her birth, on the advice of her mom Kathy.

"My mom's very old-fashioned. She's like, 'I didn't find out for any of you kids. Please, it's the ultimate surprise in life, do not find out,' " she told E! News during New York Fashion Week.

Hilton Rothschild also said she feels "pretty prepared," given that she has had two children already.