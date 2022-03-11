Pregnant Nicky Hilton Rothschild Shows Off Baby Bump in Black Mini Dress at NYC Benefit Concert

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is expecting her third baby with husband James Rothschild, PEOPLE confirmed exclusively in January

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is showing off her maternity style.

The soon-to-be mom of three, 38, attended the Sixth Annual Love Rocks NYC Benefit Concert for God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday where she was photographed with her baby bump on display in a mini dress.

Hilton Rothschild, who's expecting her third child with husband James Rothschild, looked chic in her black dress, which featured three bows fastened on her chest and puffed short sleeves.

She accessorized the look with a pair of pointed-toe heels adorned with black bows that perfectly matched her dress.

Hilton Rothschild and her financier husband will welcome their third child during the summer of 2022, her rep confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE in January. The couple is already parents to daughters Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 4, and Lily-Grace Victoria, 5½.

For the celebration, Hilton Rothschild wore a hot-pink floral maxi dress that hugged her baby bump. She paired the look with a pair of pink strappy heels and an emerald green ring.

Hilton Rothschild said last month that she "maybe" won't find out the sex of the baby ahead of his or her birth, on the advice of her mom Kathy.

"My mom's very old-fashioned. She's like, 'I didn't find out for any of you kids. Please, it's the ultimate surprise in life, do not find out,' " she told E! News during New York Fashion Week.

Hilton Rothschild also said she feels "pretty prepared," given that she has had two children already.