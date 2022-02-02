Nicky Hilton Rothschild is expecting her third baby with husband James Rothschild, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed last week

Pregnant Nicky Hilton Rothschild Debuts Baby Bump: 'Best Things in Life Come in Threes'

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is showing off her baby bump in style!

The fashion designer, 38, who is currently expecting her third baby with husband James Rothschild, debuted her bump in a new Instagram post on Wednesday, wearing a black dress that hugged her stomach.

In the photo, Hilton Rothschild poses in front of a floral wall while cradling her stomach. Her black dress features a sweetheart neckline adorned with jewels.

"They say the best things in life come in threes. 👶👶👶," she captioned the post.

Hilton Rothschild and her financier husband, 37, will welcome their third child during the summer of 2022, her rep confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE last week.

The couple, who tied the knot in the summer of 2015 at Kensington Palace, is already parents to daughters Lily Grace Victoria, 5, and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 4.

In February 2020, Hilton Rothschild opened up to PEOPLE about the biggest lesson that she's learned from parenting her daughters: "Patience and being the best version of yourself."

She also got candid about one of the most challenging parts of motherhood.

"I think all moms suffer from mom guilt," she said at the time. "I think we could all do better at that and it's important to still do the things you love. Don't let your children completely take over your life. Navigate that balance and find that balance."