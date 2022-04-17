Pregnant Nicky Hilton Rothschild Celebrates Easter with Loving Snapshot Featuring Her 2 Daughters
Nicky Hilton Rothschild is celebrating the Easter season with her growing family.
The Hilton Hotels heiress, 38, shared a photograph on Instagram Sunday of herself celebrating the Spring holiday with her two children — daughters Lily-Grace Victoria, 5½, and 4-year-old Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn — both of whom she shares with husband James Rothschild.
In the snapshot, Nicky can be seen standing in between two white and blue striped beds in a complementing Cara Cara gown, as her two little ones jump on each bed in pink and white dresses. The wallpaper of the room also perfectly matches the beds situated within.
"Happy Easter 🐣🐇👒 ," Nicky wrote alongside the adorable image.
Nicky and husband James, 37, whom she married in July 2015, are currently expecting their third child together, their rep confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE in January.
The French Sole fashion designer later revealed her baby bump on Instagram with a chic impromptu photoshoot. "They say the best things in life come in threes," Nicky wrote in the February post.
Her parents Rick and Kathy Hilton revealed last month that the happy couple is expecting a boy as they attended the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party.
"It's our first … grandson so we're very excited," Kathy, 63, told Extra, with Rick, 66, adding: "She is telling people, so I'm not speaking out of turn."
"She's great, working hard, you wouldn't know it but she's got the bump!" Kathy said.