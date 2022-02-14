Nicky Hilton Rothschild is expecting her third baby with husband James Rothschild, PEOPLE confirmed exclusively last month

Pregnant Nicky Hilton Rothschild Is 'Bumping Around' During New York Fashion Week — See the Pics!

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is showing off her maternity style while out at New York Fashion Week.

The 38-year-old fashion designer, who is currently expecting her third baby with husband James Rothschild, had her baby bump on full display in New York City on Saturday while attending the Alice + Olivia Fashion Week show in support of designer Stacey Bendet.

In a number of photos, Hilton Rothschild posed in a leopard print slip dress with a matching black leather jacket, heels and a studded purse.

"Bumping around!" she captioned her Instagram post.

Hilton Rothschild also posed in another snap smiling with Bendet as her friend cradled her bump.

"Thank you @nickyhilton for being the hottest pregnant woman ever," Bendet wrote alongside the photo before adding "Bump Goals" on her Instagram Story.

Hilton Rothschild and her financier husband, 37, will welcome their third child during the summer of 2022, her rep confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE last month. The sex of the baby is still unknown.

The couple, who tied the knot in the summer of 2015 at Kensington Palace, are already parents to daughters Lily Grace Victoria, 5, and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 4.

In February 2020, Hilton Rothschild opened up to PEOPLE about the biggest lesson that she's learned from parenting her daughters: "Patience and being the best version of yourself."

She also got candid about one of the most challenging parts of motherhood.

"I think all moms suffer from mom guilt," she said at the time. "I think we could all do better at that and it's important to still do the things you love. Don't let your children completely take over your life. Navigate that balance and find that balance."