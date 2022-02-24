Pregnant Nicky Hilton Rothschild Wears Floral Maxi Dress at Frida Mom Event — See Her Baby Bump!
Nicky Hilton Rothschild is looking pretty in pink!
On Wednesday, the 38-year-old fashion designer, who's expecting her third child with husband James Rothschild, joined new and expecting moms for a Frida Mom event held at Kathy Hilton's estate.
For the celebration, Hilton Rothschild dressed chic in a hot-pink floral maxi dress that hugged her baby bump. She paired the look with a pair of pink strappy heels and an emerald green ring.
Also present at the event was new mom Meghan Trainor and soon-to-be moms Sharna Burgess and Jenna Ushkowitz.
Hilton Rothschild and her financier husband will welcome their third child during the summer of 2022, her rep confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE last month.
The French Sole designer debuted her baby bump in a Feb. 2 Instagram post, wearing a black dress that put her bump on display.
Earlier this month, Hilton Rothschild said she "maybe" won't find out the sex of the baby ahead of his or her birth, on the advice of her mom Kathy.
"My mom's very old-fashioned. She's like, 'I didn't find out for any of you kids. Please, it's the ultimate surprise in life, do not find out,' " she told E! News during New York Fashion Week.
The mom of daughters Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 4, and Lily-Grace Victoria, 5½, also said she feels "pretty prepared," given that she has had two children already.
"I do have to start getting the room ready," she added.