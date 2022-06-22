Pregnant Nicky Hilton Puts Baby Bump on Display in Floral Dress During New York City Outing

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is showcasing her chic maternity style.

On Tuesday, the fashion designer, 38, who is expecting her third baby with husband James Rothschild, shared a series of photos on Instagram from an outing in New York City, where she put her baby bump on display in a billowing floral dress.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the snaps, Nicky admires the different bouquets of flowers outside of a corner store. A third snap features the soon-to-be mom of three showing off her blue and white off-the-shoulder maxi dress as she walks down the street.

"Another reason I ❤️ NY: flowers at every corner deli," she captioned the post, on which mom Kathy Hilton dropped a string of blue heart emojis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nicky Hilton and husband James Rothschild taking stroll through soho NYC Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash

Last week, Nicky shared Instagram photos while hitting the pool with her sister-in-law Tessa, who is also expecting a baby, her second child with husband Barron Hilton.

Nicky and Tessa lay poolside in matching swimsuits with their baby bumps on display in the pictures.

"Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰," Nicky captioned the post. "Can't wait for the cousins to meet each other! 🥰."

In May, Nicky celebrated her baby on the way, a boy, with an all-things blue baby shower. She shared moments from the festivities in an Instagram carousel, beginning with a photo of her holding her baby bump as she posed with sister Paris Hilton. Another snap featured Nicky and Paris smiling with alice + olivia founder Stacey Bendet and beauty entrepreneur Tina Chen Craig.

"Showered with so much love at baby boy's sprinkle.🧸💙🍼," Nicky captioned the photos, which ended with her daughters Lily-Grace Victoria, 5½, and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 4, whom she shares with her husband, indulging in sweet treats, and a snap of an adorable girl hiding under a life-size teddy bear.