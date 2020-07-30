The rap superstar revealed that she is pregnant with her first child earlier this month

Pregnant Nicki Minaj Raps Her New Song 'Move Ya Hips' While Showing Off Her Baby Bump in Video

Nicki Minaj is feeling her new song and showing off her growing baby bump in her latest social media post.

The rap superstar, 37, posted a video on Instagram where she is seen sitting in a white bed as she raps along to her latest single, "Move Ya Hips," her just-released collaboration with A$AP Ferg and MadeinTYO.

Rocking a pink and blonde hairstyle complete with a bun on top, Minaj lounges in a pair of black and blue activewear, all while sporting a large bedazzled silver Queen necklace.

She croons on the track, "All of you b------ is food / If you the opps, you gon' be singin' the blues / Feelin’ like Bishop in Juice / Word to my dude, this Jimmy Choo on my shoes."

The track marks the third collaboration between Minaj and Ferg, following "Plain Jane (Remix)" and "Runnin," and is the "Anaconda" songstress' first new single since she revealed her pregnancy earlier this month.

The song previously went viral on social media before its dropped and Minaj told fans to spam Ferg to release their collaboration in a now-deleted tweet.

The conversation around the song was sparked again earlier this week on social media by fellow rapper A$AP Rocky, who tweeted, "SUMBODY TELL @ASAPferg 2 DROP DAT S--- WIT HIM N NICKI ASAP," in all caps on Sunday.

Replying to Rocky, Minaj wrote, "Flacko, I heard it was coming Thursday but I could be wrong" before Ferg confirmed the track's July 30 release date, tweeting, "The Queen is never wrong."

Minaj is currently expecting her first child with husband, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty, she revealed in July on Instagram alongside a set of glam snapshots of herself baring her baby bump.

In two of the photos, the mom-to-be is rocking a curly, bright-yellow hairdo, an intricately decorated bikini, and sparkly platform stilettos. Another shows her in a ruffled bottom, white knee-high stockings and a blue done-up hairstyle, complete with a bright-green bow.

"#Preggers 💛," she captioned the first image of her cradling her belly, writing to accompany the third picture (which showed Minaj lounging on a pink couch), "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛"