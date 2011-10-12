BumpWatch: Nia Long - Pretty In Purple
Nia Long cools down with a cold beverage after a workout on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The actress, 40, is expecting a baby with boyfriend Ime Udoka this fall; she is already mom to son Massai, 11.
“Words can’t explain how thrilled we are by the new addition to our family,” they tell PEOPLE.
“We feel truly blessed and appreciate all the well wishes and prayers.”