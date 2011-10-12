BumpWatch: Nia Long - Pretty In Purple

Nia Long cools down with a cold beverage after a workout on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Tea for two!

The actress, 40, is expecting a baby with boyfriend Ime Udoka this fall; she is already mom to son Massai, 11.

“Words can’t explain how thrilled we are by the new addition to our family,” they tell PEOPLE.