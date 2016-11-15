The mother-to-be wore a dress from Christian Dior's Spring 2017 ready-to-wear collection

Pregnant Natalie Portman Glows in Christian Dior at AFI Fest Premiere of Jackie

Natalie Portman definitely has a pregnancy glow to her.

The expectant actress attended the premiere of her upcoming biopic Jackie at the American Film Institute’s Festival in Los Angeles on Monday.

Portman, 35, was stunning in a white gown from Christian Dior’s Spring 2017 ready-to-wear collection. Her designer dress even featured a smiling sun design that perfectly highlighted her baby bump.

She covered her strapless ensemble with a color coordinated blazer and swept back her brunette tresses into a chic chignon.

Portman, who debuted her baby bump at the Venice Film Festival in September, is expecting her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied.

The couple are already parents to 5-year-old son Aleph.