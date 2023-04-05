Pregnant Naomi Osaka Talks Cravings and Leaning Toward a 'Unique' Baby Name [Exclusive]

Naomi Osaka tells PEOPLE about her pregnancy cravings and why mental health is more important than ever as a mom-to-be

Published on April 5, 2023 10:00 AM
Naomi Osaka rollout
Naomi Osaka and Cordae. Photo: Naomi Osaka Instagram

Naomi Osaka is opening up about her pregnancy experience so far.

The tennis pro, 25, is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Cordae, and tells PEOPLE that the two have started talking about baby names.

"We have been discussing names. I would say that we are going for something more unique than traditional," the mom-to-be shares.

Naomi Osaka rollout
Naomi Osaka posing with her bump in Japan. Naomi Osaka Instagram

Osaka was expecting to "have a ton of cravings" throughout her pregnancy, but has been surprised to find, "I haven't craved anything out of the ordinary."

She credits the ease of her pregnancy so far, in part, to her "great support system."

"There are several mothers in my life, all at different phases of motherhood. It's been nice having them share recommendations and tips along the way," she says.

Naomi Osaka meditation collection
Naomi Osaka's meditation collection with Modern Health. Modern Health

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion teamed up with Modern Health to come out with a collection of children's meditations. Each meditation is geared to a certain age group and they are designed to help kids learn about mental health and wellness as the CDC's Youth Risk Behavior Survey warns of an unprecedented youth mental health crisis.

"I love that I am able to help create resources for kids that weren't available or common when I was a kid," says the athlete, who began advocating for mental health after her decision to voluntarily withdraw from the French Open in 2021.

"I hope that kids are able to learn how to manage their feelings and emotions at an early age so that they can continue to use these tools later in life."

Cordae and Tennis Player Naomi Osaka pose after the WBA World Lightweight Championship title bout between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on May 28, 2022 in New York City.
Cordae and Naomi Osaka at the WBA World Lightweight Championship title. Cassy Athena/Getty

Like other new parents, Osaka wants a better world for her own child to grow and thrive, and that work begins with herself.

"I would say for me, I just want to be the best version of myself. Obviously, I've never been a mother before so I'm taking it day-by-day and just trying to be someone that my son or daughter will be proud of," she says.

Licensed child clinical psychologist Dr. Sharon Adusei, Clinical Strategy Lead of Outcomes & Quality at Modern Health — which recently released its third new podcast series titled the Journey of Parenting, packed with actionable tips covering topics such as parent self-care, addressing challenging behaviors, understanding child anxiety, and boosting self-control skills in kids — tells PEOPLE how significant it is when stars like Osaka speak out.

"As kids and teens develop, they look to important figures in their life, some of which can include star athletes, family members and peers. What these important figures then model for kids and teens about the journey of mental health and how to care for your well-being and emotions sets the stage for what they internalize for their own mental health practices," Dr. Adusei explains.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 07: Naomi Osaka of Japan looks on after her match against Andrea Petkovic of Germany during day five of the Melbourne Summer Set at Melbourne Park on January 07, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)
Naomi Osaka. Kelly Defina/Getty

"So when emotional challenges arise, as they do for us all, kids and teens are more likely to have a part of themselves that says, 'What would Naomi say or do in this moment?' They may begin internalizing more helpful narratives promoted by figures like Naomi such as 'other kids go through these feelings too, you aren't alone.' "

As far as her next chapter goes, Osaka is looking forward to getting back to tennis, this time with a new fan cheering her on.

"I can't wait to have my kid in the stands at tournaments," she tells PEOPLE. "I feel like having them there watching will be extra motivation."

