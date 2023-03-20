Pregnant Naomi Osaka Hopes to Make Her Baby 'Proud' with New Mental Health Series for Kids

Naomi Osaka is expecting her first baby with her partner, rapper Cordae, later this year

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 20, 2023 11:08 AM
Naomi Osaka attends Victoria's Secret x Naomi Osaka on February 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Naomi Osaka. Photo: Presley Ann/Getty

Naomi Osaka wants to put mental health first — for her baby on the way and all kids around the globe.

The mom-to-be and tennis pro, 25, teamed up with Modern Health to come out with a collection of children's meditations. Each meditation is geared to a certain age group and they are designed to help kids learn about mental health and wellness as the CDC's Youth Risk Behavior Survey warns of an unprecedented youth mental health crisis.

The survey revealed 44% of high school students are persistently feeling sad or hopeless, leaving more than half of parents and caregivers concerned about their children's well-being.

Osaka hopes to be part of the change, from speaking out about her own mental health to being a resource for other young people.

"As I've gotten older, I have really relied more on meditation to help manage my feelings. I wish that I had utilized it more as a kid which is why I'm so excited to have children's meditations available now kids of all ages," she tells PEOPLE.

Calling the project "really cool," the tennis star continues, "I love that I am able to help create resources for kids that weren't available or common when I was a kid. I hope that kids are able to learn how to manage their feelings and emotions at an early age so that they can continue to use these tools later in life."

The reaction to her openness about her mental health struggles, including her decision to voluntarily withdraw from the French Open in 2021, has already proved to inspire.

"It's always really heartwarming when people tell me that I have helped them with their own struggles. I remember being in a grocery store one time and someone stopped me to tell me how much I meant to them as they were dealing with their own mental health struggles," she shares. "At the time, I was doing it for myself but I realized that my decision to help myself was also helping many others."

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 07: Naomi Osaka of Japan looks on after her match against Andrea Petkovic of Germany during day five of the Melbourne Summer Set at Melbourne Park on January 07, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)
Naomi Osaka. Kelly Defina/Getty

Like other new parents, Osaka wants a better world for her own child to grow and thrive in, and begins that work with herself.

"I would say for me, I just want to be the best version of myself. Obviously, I've never been a mother before so I'm taking it day-by-day and just trying to be someone that my son or daughter will be proud of," she says.

Licensed child clinical psychologist Dr. Sharon Adusei, Clinical Strategy Lead of Outcomes & Quality at Modern Health — which recently released its third new podcast series titled the Journey of Parenting, packed with actionable tips covering topics such as parent self-care, addressing challenging behaviors, understanding child anxiety, and boosting self-control skills in kids — tells PEOPLE how significant it is when stars like Osaka speak out.

"As kids and teens develop, they look to important figures in their life, some of which can include star athletes, family members and peers. What these important figures then model for kids and teens about the journey of mental health and how to care for your well-being and emotions sets the stage for what they internalize for their own mental health practices," Dr. Adusei explains.

"So when emotional challenges arise, as they do for us all, kids and teens are more likely to have a part of themselves that says, 'What would Naomi say or do in this moment?' They may begin internalizing more helpful narratives promoted by figures like Naomi such as 'other kids go through these feelings too, you aren't alone,' " she continued. "Also, when parents support their children through their mental health journey by engaging in activities like meditations together, it can help foster a more positive and engaging environment that encourages building healthy habits."

