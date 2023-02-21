Celebrity Parents Pregnant Naomi Osaka Says She Learned Sex of Her Baby But Partner Cordae 'Doesn't Know' Yet The tennis pro and the Grammy-nominated rapper began dating in 2019 and will welcome their first baby later this year By Brianne Tracy Brianne Tracy Instagram Twitter Brianne Tracy is a staff writer on the PEOPLE music team. She has been with the brand since starting as an intern nearly six years ago, covering all things entertainment across print and digital platforms. She earned her Bachelors in Broadcast Journalism at the University of Southern California and has been seen on Good Morning America. People Editorial Guidelines and Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 21, 2023 05:26 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Cordae and Naomi Osaka at the WBA World Lightweight Championship title. Photo: Cassy Athena/Getty Naomi Osaka is getting ready to be a mom! Speaking with PEOPLE about her partnership with Victoria's Secret at an event in West Hollywood Tuesday, the pregnant tennis pro, 25, opened up about preparations for her upcoming arrival. "I've been preparing, but he doesn't know the gender yet, only I know," Osaka reveals to PEOPLE, referencing boyfriend Cordae. "So it's not like I can build out the room or anything." Osaka continues, "So I don't know, [I'm] just kind of winging it. That's kind of the key motto in my life a little." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Robert Prange/Getty; Naomi Osaka/Instagram Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant! Tennis Star Is Expecting Her First Baby with Boyfriend Cordae Osaka has been enjoying her pregnancy thus far, dressing in plenty of comfy loose button-downs from her Victoria's Secret collaboration. "I've been wearing this a lot, almost every day. It's very comfortable, so I'm very glad about that," she says of the pieces, which she designed and curated. "I think the button-down shirts, which I'm wearing right now. It's great as a relaxation. It's great as a pajama. And also to go outside, you can also just wear it as a shirt." Allen Berezovsky/Getty Osaka is especially looking forward to two things in the next year: the birth of her little one and her return to the tennis court. "I think what I'm looking forward to most is the challenges and just learning," Osaka says of motherhood. "I think there's going to be a lot of things that I don't know, but I have a lot of really amazing people close to me that I can ask questions about. Just a new adventure."