Pregnant Nabela Noor Celebrates Daughter Amalia in Fairytale-Themed First Birthday Party: Photos

Nabela Noor's daughter Amalia will become a big sister later this year

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 14, 2023 05:15 PM
Pregnant Nabela Noor Celebrates Daughter Amalia in Fairytale-Themed First Birthday Party Photographer: Kinna Shaffer, @KinnaShaffer
Photo: Kinna Shaffer/@KinnaShaffer

Nabela Noor celebrated her little girl with a magical day.

The pregnant YouTuber and activist, 31, celebrated daughter Amalia's first birthday on Sunday with a "Once Upon A Time"-themed celebration with loved ones.

Speaking with PEOPLE exclusively about the event, Noor explained the inspiration behind the theme.

"So much of our fertility journey felt like a fairytale. Years of trials and tribulations, struggling with infertility led to the happiest year of our lives with the birth of our rainbow baby, Amalia Rana," says Noor, who shares her little girl with husband Seth Martin.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kinna Shaffer/@KinnaShaffer
C: Caption . PHOTO: Kinna Shaffer/@KinnaShaffer
R: Caption . PHOTO: Kinna Shaffer/@KinnaShaffer

"We threw an intimate event with our closest friends and family to celebrate this milestone, especially because her arrival is the result of the collective prayers from our loved ones and millions around the world. It only felt right to celebrate in a special way together as well."

"For the design and aesthetic inspiration, I infused a lot of my preferences as a designer that many are used to seeing in my Pockets of Peace series and within my Nabela Noor Home brand," she shares of the decor, which she brought to life with the help of sister Neharika Noor and Sunji Chowdhury.

Decorated in soft lilacs, powder blues, oranges and blushes, Amalia's party included nods to her love of dolls and the community that's championed her. Beautiful florals at the event were provided by Gray Apple Market's Sarah Inch, and photographs by Kinna Shaffer.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kinna Shaffer/@KinnaShaffer
R: Caption . PHOTO: Kinna Shaffer/@KinnaShaffer

"My dream was soft, romantic and whimsical and with the help of an amazing group of talented creatives, we brought that vision to life," Noor tells PEOPLE.

"When it comes to our family and how we have raised Amalia thus far, it's truly symbolic of the power of a village. Amalia has a large, loving community of loved ones who are there for her in times of need, joy, milestones, and everything in between. And her birthday party was no exception."

The expectant mom continues, "All of Amalia's loved ones brought their talents and skills to the forefront to make this the most memorable birthday celebration unique to her and her growing interests."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kinna Shaffer/@KinnaShaffer
C: Caption . PHOTO: Kinna Shaffer/@KinnaShaffer
R: Caption . PHOTO: Kinna Shaffer/@KinnaShaffer

That list of loved ones includes Noor's older sister, Tanzina Refat and her husband, Ahsan Refat, who catered the entire event with fusion Bengali and Western cuisine from their catering business, Bangla Delight. Noor's other younger sister, Maira Noor, whipped up her delicious Bengali chai, while other family members helped set up and entertain guests.

"There's nothing like watching the people you love, love on your child. And experiencing that love in person was truly one of my greatest 'Pockets of Peace' as a new mother," she adds.

"The list is endless of all of the people who came together to create the most magical day for Amalia, and I'll never take our village for granted."

Related Articles
Josh Duhamel and son Axl Jack
Josh Duhamel Says Son Axl, 9, Is 'Finally' Enjoying Sports: 'It's Taken Him a Long Time'
Scout LaRue Willis, Emma Heming, Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Belle Willis, Evelyn Willis, Mabel Willis EXCLUSIVE - Demi Moore and her daughters throw Rumer Willis a baby shower
Pregnant Rumer Willis Celebrates Baby Shower with Mom Demi Moore and Family — See the Photos!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmjaERnh48e/?hl=en. Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas. Lindsay Lohan /Instagram
Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Bader Shammas: 'Blessed and Excited'
Khloé Kardashian Calls 'Baby Daddy' Tristan Thompson the 'Best Father' in Birthday Tribute https://www.instagram.com/p/CpvjtE2PvFj/
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photos of Tristan Thompson with Both Kids in Birthday Tribute
Boris Kodjoe Salutes 'Funny, Deep, Sexy AF' Wife Nicole Ari Parker at His Glitzy 50th Birthday Bash
Boris Kodjoe Salutes 'Funny, Deep, Sexy AF' Wife Nicole Ari Parker at His Glitzy 50th Birthday Bash
Scheana Shay Shares Photos from Lala Kent's Daughter Ocean's Monster Inc. 2nd Birthday Bash
Scheana Shay Shares Photos from Lala Kent's Daughter Ocean's 'Monster Inc.' Second Birthday Bash
Pregnant Rihanna Smiles and Holds Her Bump in Fun Selfie with Ashley Graham at Oscars 2023
Pregnant Rihanna Smiles and Cradles Her Bump in Fun Selfie with Ashley Graham at 2023 Oscars
Martha Stewart attends the Hudson River Park Friends 2022 Gala
Martha Stewart Shares Rare Photo of Granddaughter Jude Celebrating 12th Birthday with Spa Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Tyler Perry attends the Directors Series with Gayle King during the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studios on June 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)
Tyler Perry Recalls 'Beautiful' Moment He Shared with Son Aman as He Disciplined with Compassion
Ryan Sheckler and Wife Abigail Welcome a Baby Girl on Their First Wedding Anniversary
Ryan Sheckler and Wife Abigail Welcome Baby Girl on First Wedding Anniversary: 'Heavenly Moment'
Diana Jenkins
Pregnant Diana Jenkins Debuts Baby Bump at Elton John Bash as 'RHOBH' Stars Hit Oscars 2023 Parties
Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Pregnant Rihanna Stuns in Sheer All-Black Gown Ahead of Her Performance at Oscars 2023
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood Shares the Sweet Cards Her Sons Isaiah and Jacob Crafted for Her 40th Birthday
Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton
Nicky Hilton Says Sister Paris 'Is on Cloud Nine' as First-Time Mom to Son Phoenix Barron
Sadie Robertson, christian huff
Sadie Robertson Says She's 'Less Shallow' During Second Pregnancy: 'I'm Creating Life Inside of Me'
Stassi Schroeder
Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark Reveal Sex of Second Baby: 'I Knew the Whole Entire Time'