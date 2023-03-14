Pregnant Nabela Noor Celebrates Daughter Amalia in Fairytale-Themed First Birthday Party: Photos

Nabela Noor celebrated her little girl with a magical day.

The pregnant YouTuber and activist, 31, celebrated daughter Amalia's first birthday on Sunday with a "Once Upon A Time"-themed celebration with loved ones.

Speaking with PEOPLE exclusively about the event, Noor explained the inspiration behind the theme.

"So much of our fertility journey felt like a fairytale. Years of trials and tribulations, struggling with infertility led to the happiest year of our lives with the birth of our rainbow baby, Amalia Rana," says Noor, who shares her little girl with husband Seth Martin.

"We threw an intimate event with our closest friends and family to celebrate this milestone, especially because her arrival is the result of the collective prayers from our loved ones and millions around the world. It only felt right to celebrate in a special way together as well."

"For the design and aesthetic inspiration, I infused a lot of my preferences as a designer that many are used to seeing in my Pockets of Peace series and within my Nabela Noor Home brand," she shares of the decor, which she brought to life with the help of sister Neharika Noor and Sunji Chowdhury.

Decorated in soft lilacs, powder blues, oranges and blushes, Amalia's party included nods to her love of dolls and the community that's championed her. Beautiful florals at the event were provided by Gray Apple Market's Sarah Inch, and photographs by Kinna Shaffer.

"My dream was soft, romantic and whimsical and with the help of an amazing group of talented creatives, we brought that vision to life," Noor tells PEOPLE.

"When it comes to our family and how we have raised Amalia thus far, it's truly symbolic of the power of a village. Amalia has a large, loving community of loved ones who are there for her in times of need, joy, milestones, and everything in between. And her birthday party was no exception."

The expectant mom continues, "All of Amalia's loved ones brought their talents and skills to the forefront to make this the most memorable birthday celebration unique to her and her growing interests."

That list of loved ones includes Noor's older sister, Tanzina Refat and her husband, Ahsan Refat, who catered the entire event with fusion Bengali and Western cuisine from their catering business, Bangla Delight. Noor's other younger sister, Maira Noor, whipped up her delicious Bengali chai, while other family members helped set up and entertain guests.

"There's nothing like watching the people you love, love on your child. And experiencing that love in person was truly one of my greatest 'Pockets of Peace' as a new mother," she adds.

"The list is endless of all of the people who came together to create the most magical day for Amalia, and I'll never take our village for granted."