Nabela Noor Enjoys Countryside-Themed Baby Sprinkle Ahead of Baby No. 2 — See the Photos! (Exclusive)

Nabela Noor wanted her baby sprinkle to celebrate her whole community.

The pregnant designer and author, 31, gathered with loved ones to honor her second baby on the way at an English countryside-themed baby sprinkle on Mother's Day.

The soon-to-be mom of two tells PEOPLE the theme was inspired by a trip to London and the countryside last year, during which she and husband Seth Martin learned that they were expecting their second baby.

"We searched for a venue that felt like Old Windsor and were so happy to find that at Historic Shady Lane," she says.

Nabela Noor and husband Seth Martin with daughter Amalia. Nabela Noor and sister Neharika Noor.

The couple wanted to spend Mother's Day celebrating their growing family and all the wonderful women in their lives who contribute to their village. The ladies were treated to goodie bags filled with luxury products provided by brand partners, including Fresh Beauty, Summer Fridays, Tatcha, Rare Beauty, OSEA, BaubleBar, Kerastase and Nabela Noor Home.

"In the spirit of celebration and giving to the selfless women in my life, we assembled the ultimate goodie bags filled with luxury products provided by a variety of brands I've had the pleasure of working with as brand partners in the past," Noor shares.

"When I came to these brands with the desire to create something special for my guests, they were eager to join in and generously offered products that I know my guests might not have splurged on for themselves otherwise. It was such a special feeling to celebrate motherhood, the gift of life and sisterhood on Mother's Day as I celebrated my second daughter with my fellow sisters and loved ones."

Nabela Noor baby sprinkle tablescape. Nabela Noor baby sprinkle decor.

Guests were transported to the English countryside with "a beautiful, serene afternoon on a historical estate," where popular English and Bollywood songs were played live on violin and cello."

"With two under two, I knew this event needed to feel more intimate, so we opted for a 'sprinkle,' a popular follow-up to a traditional baby shower. We invited our closest loved ones and my sister, Neharika Noor, worked tirelessly to bring my dream celebration to life," Noor tells PEOPLE.

"As always with our events, we prioritized supporting small businesses with every detail weaving in a business we wanted to uplift, from the sister-owned grazing board company, Jovi Events to the local quartet, catering by my elder sister's catering business Bangla Delight, delicious desserts by our local and trusted baker Ollie Rae Bake Shop, our local floral market, Gray Apple Flower Shop and our co-decorator, A to Z Decors - supporting women, POC and small businesses is something that always makes our events feel special and unique."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kinna Shaffer R: Caption . PHOTO: Kinna Shaffer

Noor says that the ambiance, combined with "an intimate guest list with people who have been by our side for years as we battled infertility," made the event extra special.

"This was truly the most dreamy way to celebrate God blessing us not just once, but twice after a season of rejection," she says. "Our story is one of abundance after a long period of rejections. We hope it can provide hope to other couples who are in their season of waiting. Delay is not denial, and we know that now."

The expectant mom is looking forward to her next chapter and seeing her family settle into life as a family of four.

"We can't wait to meet our baby girl, and see our daughter, Amalia become a big sister. A few years ago, I never imagined I'd be saying that, and that is something we will never take for granted."