Inside Pregnant Nabela Noor's 'Beautiful' Baby Shower: 'Truly a Dream Come True'

Nabela Noor was on cloud nine as her family and friends helped to celebrate her baby girl on the way.

The Bangladeshi-American activist/author, 30, who is currently expecting her first baby, a daughter, with husband Seth Martin following a miscarriage, is giving PEOPLE an exclusive inside look from her "beautiful" baby shower last weekend, which Noor says was "everything we had hoped it would be and more."

"It was a beautiful celebration of love, togetherness and our miracle baby whom we all have prayed for," says the soon-to-be mom.

Noor's romantic spring garden-themed shower was held at the Historic King Mansion in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania with help from event planners Neharika Noor and Sunji Chowdhury.

The celebration featured unique touches including stations to build your own floral arrangements, get a henna tattoo from Henna by Samantha and take photos at a black and white photo booth. The shower also included an elaborate three-tiered cake from Farmhouse Cakes by Rachael Norris and beautiful floral displays from Florals by Yamileth.

"I have dreamt of this day for so long. After over six years of struggling with infertility, arriving to this point in our journey felt like a dream come true," Noor tells PEOPLE.

"It felt so much more real as we gathered to celebrate our rainbow baby. When I saw everyone's faces as we made our entrance, my heart was on clouds. We did it. After so many of years of waiting, it's finally our time. And our baby girl is already so, incredibly loved."

The shower also included special moments such as a performance from Noor's sisters and loved ones of her favorite Bollywood songs. Noor's father additionally gave a surprise speech to his daughter, asking everyone to pray for the baby's arrival and a safe and healthy delivery.

"Words can't fully describe the euphoria we felt celebrating with our closest family and loved ones. They knew our journey. They were beside us through it all. They wiped my tears for years and lifted me in prayer after our miscarriage. And on that day, we were able to come together in celebration after years of anticipation," Noor adds. "It was truly a dream come true."

Noor announced her pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE in September, sharing that she and her husband had been trying to conceive for more than six years. They celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary in August.