Pregnant Mykelti Brown Dresses Up in Thor Costume on Halloween with Daughter Avalon as Baby Shark

Mykelti Brown Padron nailed her Halloween costume.

On Tuesday, the Sister Wives star shared photos from her Halloween on Instagram, where she went out trick-or-treating with daughter Avalon Asa, 18 months.

While Avalon was dressed as a sweet baby shark, Mykelti took a more humorous approach to her costume.

"Baby Shark & Thor from Endgame," she captioned the shots, referring to the beginning of the Marvel film when the usually buff superhero is holed up, upset from defeat.

Mykelti wore a t-shirt that showed off her bump and a fake beard with a red robe, imitating the character's look in the film.

Mykelti and husband Antonio "Tony" Padron are expecting twins — two baby boys —in early December, their rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively in June.

The daughter of Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown told PEOPLE, "I'm extremely excited for the twins to come.,

"Nervous as well especially for the first 18 months of their lives, but it will be a wonderful adventure," the 26-year-old admitted.

Added Tony, "I'm excited about having double the trouble and double the fun."

Mykelti Brown

In a Sister Wives sneak peak in September, it was revealed that Mykelti was in labor for more than 24 hours before things began to progress very quickly as she welcomed Avalon.

"It's crazy," Christine said in the clip. "We're holding her legs and there's Avalon's head. It's right there. It's so incredible."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.