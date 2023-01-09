Pregnant Molly Bernard and Wife Hannah Lieberman Celebrate 'Beautiful' Baby Shower: Photos

Molly Bernard and Hannah Lieberman were surrounded by loved ones as they celebrated their upcoming arrival.

The Younger actress, 34, shared scenes from her New York City baby shower with friends and family on Instagram Sunday, thanking everyone who came together to make the special event possible.

"What a beautiful party thrown and planned by our sweetest @hilaryduff @danielled2mgmt and @lowenban for @liebhan and I," she captioned the carousel of photos.

"Thank you for an exquisitely special and supportive afternoon with our friends and family celebrating our growing family. We are so lucky 🎉💫💝," she added.

The mom-to-be wore a black button-up dress with a white collar, while her partner opted for a white button-down shirt and black pants.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hilary Duff, Bernard's former Younger costar and a mom of three herself, also shared photos from the event, wishing the little family the very best.

"@liebhan & @bollymernard celebrating you both and the growing fam was a highlight! The best is yet to come! 🫶🏻love you both!!!!!" she captioned the shots.

Last month, the couple — who tied the knot in September 2021 — spoke with PEOPLE about her experience conceiving via home insemination, revealing the process of starting her family had been years in the making when she discovered Mosie Baby, a female-designed home insemination system that affordably allows people the opportunity to get pregnant in a non-clinical setting.

"I had just wrapped a movie in Los Angeles and I was ovulating and Hannah and I wanted to try that month. So, she flew out and as a wrap gift, we were able to have sex in the privacy of our own space and my wife inseminated me," Bernard shared. "It miraculously worked."

Sharing their pregnancy news with family and friends was an exciting and emotional experience for the pair, who later decided to take their journey to the public in hopes of helping others trying to start their families.

"We were able to get pregnant at home and using Mosie was simple, private, accessible and affordable," the actress said. "And our line for people who ask, people love to know, 'how did it happen, how did you do it?' And I say, 'Hannah and I just had sex without a condom one night and like I got pregnant,' which is funny, but also partially true."

Bernard continued, "We feel so lucky. We know that this is not the norm, that many couples struggle with fertility issues. Queer or hetero, it doesn't matter. And so we just feel so lucky that this worked and that we were able to do it in a non-clinical setting, which was truly so special for us."