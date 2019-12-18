Pregnant Milla Jovovich Celebrated Birthday with Donut Bouquet: 'My Heart Is so Full'

Milla Jovovich is feeling grateful for family on her birthday this year!

The Resident Evil actress couldn’t help but shoutout her soon-to-be family of five on Instagram while celebrating her 44th birthday Tuesday.

The star and her film director husband Paul W.S. Anderson are already parents to daughters Dashiel Edan, 4, and Ever Gabo, 12, and are expecting another baby girl in another few weeks.

“Who’s birthday, little ol me?😘 First of all, thanks to everyone for their messages and well wishes on my big day today! I can’t tell you how good it makes me feel to receive so much love from you all! I also want to say how tremendously grateful I am for all my blessings today,” the Hellboy actress began her caption.

Jovovich went on to share how her daughters made her birthday feel extra sweet this year.

“To be 44 and pregnant is already such a miracle and a godsend, but on top of it, to have been woken up to a donut bouquet (there should literally be no other kind😆🍩) and balloons from my amazing children was the most incredible feeling in the world!”

RELATED: Milla Jovovich Expecting Third Child with Husband Paul W.S. Anderson After Suffering Pregnancy Loss

Adding, “Even despite me wanting to throw up after eating so many donuts at 7am!😂My heart is so full today!!! I send you all so much love!!❤️❤️❤️.”

The mom of two’s birthday comes just two weeks after she shared her last pregnancy update on Instagram.

“So here’s an update pic of my pregnancy, I’m 9 weeks away from dropping and it’s getting more and more difficult to get around, but I’m happy to say so far everything looks great with the baby and she’s coming right on schedule!” she told her followers on Dec. 4.

RELATED: Milla Jovovich Reveals She Had an ‘Emergency’ Abortion 2 Years Ago: ‘We Have to Fight’

“I’ve gained pretty much the same amount of weight that I always gain (about 50lbs. So far 🙄) but it just goes to show that your body will do whatever it’s meant to do regardless,” she explained.

Jovovich continued, sharing that she’s being “super paranoid and just really careful not to do anything that could potentially put me at risk of miscarriage.”

In May, the actress revealed she has experienced issues with pregnancy in the past — Jovovich had to have an “emergency” abortion two years ago when she was four and a half months pregnant.

“I went into preterm labor and told that I had to be awake for the whole procedure,” the actress wrote on Instagram in early May. “It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through. I still have nightmares about it. I was alone and helpless. When I think about the fact that women might have to face abortions in even worse conditions than I did because of new laws, my stomach turns.”

The actress shared her story to support the fight for abortion rights after Georgia passed a law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

“Abortion is a nightmare at its best. No woman wants to go through that. But we have to fight to make sure our rights are preserved to obtain a safe one if we need to,” she said. “I never wanted to speak about this experience. But I cannot remain silent when so much is at stake. #prochoice #prochoicegeneration.”

Jovovich said that the law passed in Georgia on May 7 inspired her to make her voice heard.

“I don’t like to get political and I try to only do it if a really have to and this is one of those times,” she said. “Our rights as women to obtain safe abortions by experienced doctors are again at stake. Last Tuesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a draconian bill into law that outlaws all abortions after six weeks — before most women even realize they’re pregnant — including in cases of RAPE OR INCEST … Abortion is hard enough for women on an emotional level without having to go through it in potentially unsafe and unsanitary conditions.”