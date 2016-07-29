The pregnant actress rang the closing bell at NASDAQ and attended a premiere

Pregnant Mila Kunis Showcases Her Baby Bump in Black Column Dress During Bad Moms Press Tour

Mila Kunis continues to have the most stunning pregnancy glow during her Bad Moms press tour.

The actress showcased her baby bump on Thursday dressed in the Crepe Jumpsuit from Sea New York and Sarah Flint’s Tara peep-toed sandals for her two New York City appearances. Along with delicate bracelets, the mother-to-be also accented her look with her $90 platinum wedding band.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom



Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kunis started her day by ringing the losing bell at NASDAQ with costar Kathryn Hahn as well as STX Entertainment Chairman & CEO Robert Simonds, CFO Rich Sullivan,COO Thomas B. McGrath and President Sophie Watts.

Then in her same black maxi, the wife of Ashton Kutcher attended the Mammarazzi screening of Bad Moms at AMC Empire.

Kunis, 32, and Kutcher, 38, are expecting their second child, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively in June.