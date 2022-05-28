Pregnant Michelle Williams Wraps Her Baby Bump in Florals at Cannes Film Festival Premiere

"It's totally joyous," Michelle Williams previously raved of her pregnancy news, announcing that she and husband Thomas Kail are expecting their second child together

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 27: Michelle Williams attends the screening of "Showing Up" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Michelle Williams is bringing some maternity chic moments to France.

The Golden Globe winner, 41, debuted her growing baby bump Friday at the Cannes Film Festival, where she walked the red carpet for her new drama, Showing Up, after announcing her third pregnancy earlier this month.

She was glowing in a floor-length wrap dress with spaghetti straps, cinched just below the chest, which featured a navy blue, textured floral print. The look was finished with a jeweled shooting star necklace and white shoes with black tips.

Williams previously revealed that she and her theater director husband Thomas Kail are expecting their second child together during an interview with Variety, explaining that she is "too tired" to work during her pregnancy and will be taking a break.

"It's totally joyous. As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you," she said. "It's exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family."

The Dawson's Creek alum also discussed being pregnant earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic: "It was a reminder that life goes on. The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home."

"There's nothing that makes you committed to a better world than raising a great kid. It's the ultimate creative act," Williams told Variety. "The most ecstatic moments of life and art are the transcendent ones. Having children is like that. You combine your DNA with someone else to create a new life."