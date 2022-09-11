Pregnant Michelle Williams Attends 'The Fabelmans' TIFF Premiere with Paul Dano and Steven Spielberg

Michelle Williams and Paul Dano were joined by Steven Spielberg at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of the film, which is inspired by the famed director's life

By
Published on September 11, 2022 12:54 PM
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 10: (L-R) Paul Dano, Steven Spielberg and Michelle Williams attend "The Fabelmans" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty

Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans captured viewers' attention in Toronto this weekend, just as its stars did at its premiere.

The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival to a standing ovation Saturday, per Variety, is a personally significant project for the legendary director as it follows a semi-autobiographical plot. The film, releasing worldwide Nov. 23, focuses on a boy who uses movie-making to gain a better understanding of his world, and was cowritten alongside Tony Kushner.

Appearing at Saturday's premiere were film stars Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Keeley Karsten, Gabriel LaBelle and more.

After the premiere, where the director revealed that "75 years of life experience" went into the movie, the trailer hit the internet Sunday. In it, a young character Sammy Fabelman, played by LaBelle, learns of his love for film while navigating the opinions of his parents, played by Dano, 38, and Williams, 42.

The Fabelmans will be Spielberg's first film since the Academy Award-winning West Side Story. Iconic composer John Williams will return to score the new flick.

At TIFF, the director was decked out in a gray suit and purple tie, and was joined in photos by Williams, who wore a black and white dress at the premiere. The weekend outing came about as Williams nears the end of her pregnancy with her third child — her second with husband Thomas Kali, following the 2020 birth of their son Hart.

Williams shares her eldest daughter, Matilda Ledger, 16, with the late Heath Ledger. As for her current pregnancy, which she revealed back in May to Variety, she called the experience "totally joyous."

"As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you," Williams said. "It's exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family."

Michael Loccisano/Getty

The actress, who previously debuted her baby bump at the Cannes Film Festival in May, explained that becoming a mother again during the pandemic was a "reminder that life goes on."

"There's nothing that makes you committed to a better world than raising a great kid. It's the ultimate creative act," Williams said. "The most ecstatic moments of life and art are the transcendent ones. Having children is like that. You combine your DNA with someone else to create a new life."

