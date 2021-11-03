Pregnant Michelle Branch Defends Her Virgin Mary Halloween Costume, Tells Critics to 'Chill Out'

"I was raised Catholic, I meant it as no disrespect," singer Michelle Branch wrote on Instagram of her Halloween maternity costume

Michelle Branch is standing by her Halloween costume.

The 38-year-old Grammy winner is currently expecting her third child, her second with husband Patrick Carney. On Halloween Sunday, Branch shared a photo on Instagram showcasing her baby bump while dressing up as the Virgin Mary for the holiday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I swear, I didn't sleep with anyone," she joked in the caption.

The singer later edited the caption to respond to anyone "offended" by the outfit: "Update: for those of you offended, chill out. I was raised Catholic, I meant it as no disrespect."

"She's the patron saint of expectant mothers and safe childbirth and I thought it would be the perfect costume for pregnant me to waddle around in," she continued. "I dressed up as St. Rose of Lima for her feast day in Catholic school I don't see how dressing up as Mary for Halloween is any different."

Branch added a prayer hands emoji, plus peace sign and smiley face emojis with a halo on their head.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Branch announced her pregnancy news in August after she revealed last December that she had suffered a miscarriage.

Speaking with PEOPLE about co-parenting with Landau back in April 2017, Branch said, "I luckily have a very wonderful ex-husband, and I can say that, and I know a lot of people in my shoes can't."