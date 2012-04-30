BumpWatch: Melissa Joan Hart's Birthday Brunch Belly

"Some of my girlfriends took me out for a little birthday brunch," the Melissa & Joey star, 36, Tweeted Monday, sharing a photo of herself wearing a tiara and showing off her baby belly.

She had bigger things going on — such as breaking the news of her third pregnancy — during her birthday week, but Melissa Joan Hart was recently able to celebrate with pals.

“I couldn’t help but get a lil fancy…”

The actress announced her big news on the eve of turning 36, writing, “(Early) Happy Birthday to me! And baby makes 3!”

Hart and husband Mark Wilkerson are already parents to sons Braydon Hart, 4, and Mason Walter, 6.