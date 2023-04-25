Pregnant Meghan Trainor's Son Riley, 2, Cheers as He Helps Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 2: Watch

Meghan Trainor is about to be a two-time boy mom!

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show Tuesday to celebrate the release of her book, Dear Future Mama, the "Mother" singer, 29, revealed she's going to be the mother of two boys.

The soon-to-be mom of two appeared with husband Daryl Sabara on the show, which was also the scene of her sex reveal for first baby, son Riley, 2. As the audience awaited the announcement, Riley appeared in a video on a screen behind his parents, adorably shouting "It's a boy!" as he throws his hands in the air.

The audience erupted into cheers and Trainor danced in her seat and clapped along.

Speaking with PEOPLE earlier this month, Trainor said she and Sabara can't wait for Riley to have a sibling.

"I look at my husband and go, 'We are so lucky,'" said Trainor. "I'm the best version of me. Each kid's going to bring a new version of me that I think is going to be badass — so I need four, at least!"

Last month, the singer shared an adorable video on Instagram of herself dancing to her new song "Mother."

In the clip, Trainor could be seen wearing a sparkly two-piece ensemble that exposed her midriff and accentuated her growing baby bump.

Her 2-year-old also made an appearance in the video and was seen to the side of the camera's view, before he latched on to his mom's leg at one point.

"Riley is ready for #MOTHER 🤰💖 3.10 💖," Trainor captioned her post, adding the hashtags, "#IAmYourMother" and "#21WeeksPregnant."