Pregnant Meghan Trainor Says She Knows the Sex and the 'Full Name' of Her Baby: 'I'm Prepared'

Meghan Trainor can't wait to meet her newest little one, and she already knows a lot about them!

While chatting with PEOPLE about her appearance in Pringles Super Bowl 2023 commercial, the "All About That Bass" singer, 29, reveals she's already made several decisions about baby No. 2 since announcing last month that she's expecting again with husband Daryl Sabara, 30.

"Everything's done," Trainor tells PEOPLE. "We know the gender. We know the name. We know the full name."

The singer says that she and her Spy Kids actor husband — who are already parents to 21-month-old son Riley — are preparing their home for their new arrival.

"I've already painted the room. I'm prepared this time," Trainor shares.

Acknowledging that her last delivery experience was far from what she expected, Trainor says she's exploring different options in getting ready to welcome her second baby.

"I never had a game plan with Riley, and then he was breached at the end, so I didn't have a choice. But this one, I do have a choice so far, or my doctor's like, 'What are you thinking?' And I'm like, 'I got no idea. I've got no idea,' " Trainor says.

"My brother's like, 'Push this one out, see what happens.' I was like, 'I just know what C-sections are now,' " she explains. "You know how you're comfortable with, 'Oh, I've done that. I know I can survive that.' "

"My worst nightmare is that I push or I am in labor for two days straight and then I do an emergency C-section," she admits. "Both options are not fun. So I'm back and forth every day, but my doctor's like, 'We have time.' And I was like, 'Cool, cool, cool, cool.' "

The couple first shared their exciting news late last month, confirming to PEOPLE that their second baby together is on the way.

"What a blessing," Trainor told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. "I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.' I'm halfway there — I want four kids!"

The two are also spending this time preparing Riley to be a big brother.

"We try to tell him, 'There's a baby in the belly,' but then he points to his belly now and is like, 'Baby.' And we're like, 'Oh, no, it's not in yours — it's in Mama's belly!' " says Trainor.